Fitch Learning Completes Acquisition Of Moody's Analytics Learning Solutions And The Canadian Securities Institute - AET...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Fitch Learning, the global leader in financial learning and professional certifications, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Moody's Analytics Learning Solutions (MALS) and the Canadian Securities Institute (CSI). MALS is a global provider of credit and digital learning, and CSI is a leading provider of certifications for the Canadian financial services industry.

Fitch Learning, recognized globally as the premier financial education provider, delivers specialized training for the financial services industry through accredited qualifications, flexible corporate solutions programs, managed services and digital learning solutions trusted by leading institutions worldwide. The combined business will serve over 92,000 finance professionals across 148 countries, at every stage of their careers.

“This acquisition is about creating more opportunities for growth – for organizations and for individuals,” said Andreas Karaiskos, CEO of Fitch Learning.“By combining both organizations' deep expertise and learning technologies, we're enabling our clients to build future-ready teams and helping finance professionals gain the skills that matter most in today's fast changing markets.”

The combined business will provide learners with access to an expanded suite of solutions covering commercial and consumer banking, credit risk, wealth and investment management, investment and corporate banking, professional skills as well as data analytics and AI.

The CSI brand will continue, as will its stewardship of the industry's renowned certifications and designations. The MALS brand will be retired, and its solutions will be offered as part of Fitch Learning's portfolio.

“We are proud to mark this transformative milestone for Fitch Learning, our clients, and learners across the financial services sector,” noted Karaiskos.“Acquiring MALS and CSI isn't just an expansion for us – it's about building a global talent offering to deliver high impact outcomes for our clients.”

Bringing Fitch Learning, MALS, and CSI together as a single entity marks a bold step in transforming financial education, moving beyond traditional learning methods to deliver innovative, dynamic, personalized learning experiences that empower learners to choose the path that suits them best and help future-proof their careers.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Fitch Learning

Fitch Learning, part of Fitch Group, is a trusted global provider of financial education. Built on deep expertise in credit and strengthened by broad experience across financial services, we deliver impactful learning solutions through client-focused programs, courses and professional qualifications. Harnessing digital innovation and AI-driven learning tools, we empower organizations worldwide to build future-ready teams. Fitch Learning owns the Canadian Securities Institute, Certificate in Quantitative Finance Institute (CQFI), and the Global Institute of Credit Professionals, dedicated to supporting finance professionals throughout their career journeys.

