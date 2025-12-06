403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany’s Left Party criticizes Chancellor Merz’s planned Israel visit
(MENAFN) Germany’s opposition Left Party voiced strong criticism on Friday over Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s planned trip to Israel, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to reports.
“Merz's trip to Israel is a declaration of war on international law. He is meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu even though there is an international arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes. A meeting with an alleged war criminal is not a normal state visit,” said Left Party co-chair Jan van Aken.
Van Aken further condemned the revival of German arms shipments to Israel, calling it “a political scandal” and asserting that Germany should withhold arms until the Israeli government publicly backs a political resolution that includes a separate Palestinian state.
Merz is set to make his first official visit to Israel this weekend, with his meeting with Netanyahu slated for Sunday. Discussions are expected to focus on stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire among other matters.
A long-time supporter of Israel, the chancellor has repeatedly highlighted Germany’s historical responsibility for the country’s security, citing the legacy of the Holocaust.
While he has criticized Israel’s late-stage military operations in Gaza and urged greater humanitarian access to the enclave, Merz has rejected calls from opposition lawmakers for an arms embargo, opposed suspending the EU-Israel trade agreement, and resisted recognizing a Palestinian state, as stated by reports.
“Merz's trip to Israel is a declaration of war on international law. He is meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu even though there is an international arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes. A meeting with an alleged war criminal is not a normal state visit,” said Left Party co-chair Jan van Aken.
Van Aken further condemned the revival of German arms shipments to Israel, calling it “a political scandal” and asserting that Germany should withhold arms until the Israeli government publicly backs a political resolution that includes a separate Palestinian state.
Merz is set to make his first official visit to Israel this weekend, with his meeting with Netanyahu slated for Sunday. Discussions are expected to focus on stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire among other matters.
A long-time supporter of Israel, the chancellor has repeatedly highlighted Germany’s historical responsibility for the country’s security, citing the legacy of the Holocaust.
While he has criticized Israel’s late-stage military operations in Gaza and urged greater humanitarian access to the enclave, Merz has rejected calls from opposition lawmakers for an arms embargo, opposed suspending the EU-Israel trade agreement, and resisted recognizing a Palestinian state, as stated by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment