2026 FIFA World Cup draw takes place in Washington, DC
(MENAFN) FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Unveils Groups as 48-Nation Tournament Nears
The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was held on Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, marking a historic step for the tournament as it expands to include 48 nations.
US President Donald Trump, attending the ceremony, was also presented with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize. The event featured appearances by high-profile figures such as Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum, Tom Brady, Robbie Williams, Shaquille O’Neal, Rio Ferdinand, and Wayne Gretzky.
So far, 42 teams have secured their spots for the tournament. Of the remaining six, four will advance through the European Qualification play-offs, while two will come from the intercontinental play-off stage.
Türkiye is preparing for the playoffs, starting with a critical semifinal match against Romania. A victory would see them face the winner of the Slovakia–Kosovo match in the playoff final, with the semi-finals scheduled for March 26, 2026, and the final on March 31, 2026. Should Türkiye qualify, they will join Group D alongside the USA, Paraguay, and Australia.
The 2026 World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19 and will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The tournament groups are as follows:
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, European playoff D winner
Group B: Canada, European playoff A winner, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, European playoff C winner
Group E: Germany, Curacao, Cote d'Ivoire, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, European playoff B winner, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA playoff 2 winner, Norway
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, FIFA playoff 1 winner, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
This draw sets the stage for the largest World Cup in history, promising expanded competition and excitement across North America.
