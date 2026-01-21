Germany's India Pivot A Test Of Strategic Consistency

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Indo-Pacific has become the principal arena in which economic security, military power and political norms intersect. No longer defined simply by maritime geography, it now serves as a stress test for the credibility of the so-called rules-based international order.

It is against this backdrop that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz 's January visit to India should be assessed not merely as a bilateral engagement, but as an illustration of how middle powers are responding to strategic competition while quietly relaxing normative consistency.

For Germany, the Indo-Pacific turn reflects growing unease. Trade fragmentation, supply-chain exposure, China's expanding leverage and uncertainty surrounding US economic and security commitments have pushed Berlin to diversify partnerships beyond the transatlantic sphere.

India - large, fast-growing, strategically positioned and politically non-aligned - has become central to this recalibration. Merz's visit, his first to Asia since taking office, signaled Germany's intent to embed India more firmly within its Indo-Pacific strategy through defense cooperation, technology partnerships and supply-chain resilience.

The visit marked a trade milestone, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi noting bilateral commerce exceeded US$50 billion. For India, however, the engagement fits into a longer-established pattern: capitalizing on geopolitical demand while preserving maximum strategic autonomy.

Strategic alignment without strategic discipline

During the visit, India secured expanded defense-industrial cooperation, technology transfer commitments and deeper collaboration on semiconductors and critical minerals, alongside strong political signalling ahead of the EU-India summit and ongoing free trade negotiations.

Germany framed these steps as mutually reinforcing, strengthening European economic resilience while helping India reduce reliance on Russian military hardware.