Turkmenistan Leads Central Asia With Fastest Customs Transit Processing

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has recorded the shortest customs transit processing times in Central Asia, which is equivalent to 37 minutes, Trend reports via the country's State Customs Service.

According to a study conducted by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), carried out from August through October 2025. For comparison, processing times stood at 1 hour 30 minutes in Kazakhstan, 1 hour 40 minutes in Tajikistan, 1 hour 44 minutes in Kyrgyzstan, and 1 hour 10 minutes in Uzbekistan.

Queue time analysis further underscores Turkmenistan's efficiency, with the average waiting time at its customs checkpoints not exceeding 35 minutes. In comparison, queues in Kazakhstan extended beyond two days, while Uzbekistan recorded an average wait time of 12 hours and 20 minutes, Tajikistan had 1 hour and 15 minutes, and Kyrgyzstan saw a wait time of 40 minutes."

The analysis was commissioned primarily by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), with GIZ operating in over 130 jurisdictions. The organization collaborates with a wide range of stakeholders, including government entities, civil society organizations, academic institutions, and the private sector, with the goal of improving the quality of life and fostering new opportunities.