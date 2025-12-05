Trueprofit Warns Shopify Sellers About“Hidden” Fees In 2026 As Margins Tighten

MENAFN - GetNews) TrueProfit, a Net Profit Analytics platform for Shopify and ecommerce merchants, is warning that many sellers are still underestimating the true cost of running a Shopify store in 2026 - and quietly giving away profit to fees they never planned for.

Shopify's updated pricing structure combines subscription fees, card processing fees, third-party transaction fees, currency conversion charges, and a growing app stack. Together, these can materially change the real“cut” Shopify and payment providers take from each sale.

“Shopify is still one of the best ways to launch an online business,” said a TrueProfit spokesperson.“But the bill most merchants actually pay looks very different from the plan page. If you don't understand the full fee stack, you can grow revenue while your margin steadily disappears.”

The fees sellers see - and the ones they don't

On the surface, Shopify looks simple: pick a plan, pay a monthly fee, and accept orders. Underneath, the real picture is more layered:

Plan subscription – Basic, Grow and Advanced plans all have different monthly prices, card rates and third-party transaction fees.

Card processing via Shopify Payments – Online transactions typically fall in a band of about 2.4–2.9% + $0.30 per order, depending on plan and region.

Third-party gateway fees – If sellers use external payment providers instead of Shopify Payments, they pay those providers' rates plus Shopify's own third-party transaction fee, which varies by plan.

On top of that, there are less obvious line items:

Currency conversion & international charges – Cross-border orders can incur extra processing and conversion fees, pushing total payment costs higher than standard domestic rates.

App ecosystem costs – Merchants increasingly rely on multiple paid apps for reviews, upsells, subscriptions, translations and more. Individually the fees look small, but together they can exceed the base Shopify subscription each month.

“Most merchants know their monthly plan and an approximate card rate,” the spokesperson added.“Far fewer can tell you what they really pay per order once you add apps, gateways, international fees and refunds.”

Shipping, product costs and the quiet drag on profit

Beyond platform fees, TrueProfit sees many merchants underestimating how much shipping and product costs eat into gross & net profit.

Even with discounted labels, real-world Shopify shipping rates depend on package size, service level, destination and surcharges. Over the course of a year, the gap between“estimated” and actual shipping spend can quietly erode margins.

To help merchants understand those trade-offs, TrueProfit has published a detailed guide to Shopify shipping rates, breaking down how different options impact cost per order and what that means for pricing.

On the product side, merchants often treat the cost of goods as a fixed, simple number. In reality, Shopify cost of goods sold can shift with supplier pricing, packaging choices, and fulfillment methods. If COGS is off by even a few dollars and shipping runs slightly higher than expected, the gross profit that was meant to fund marketing and apps shrinks fast.

“When your selling price and COGS are too close together, every extra fee hits harder,” the spokesperson said.“That's when 'hidden' costs stop being theoretical and start showing up in your bank balance.”

From guesses to modeling: why merchants need a fee-first mindset

To move sellers away from trial-and-error, TrueProfit is encouraging merchants to model their economics before scaling ad spend or inventory.

As part of that effort, TrueProfit's blog post on the Shopify fees calculator walks through how to:

Combine plan choice, payment method and average order value

Layer in realistic assumptions for apps, shipping and other operational costs

See how each decision changes the effective“Shopify cut” per sale

“Instead of being surprised six months in, we want sellers to go live with a realistic view of what they'll actually keep per order,” the spokesperson explained.“That starts with modeling fees, not just looking at the plan name.”

Where TrueProfit fits in for active Shopify stores

Once a Shopify store is live and money starts moving, the hard part isn't seeing revenue - it's seeing where that money actually goes. This is where TrueProfit steps in.

Under the hood, TrueProfit focuses heavily on accurate expense tracking. The app pulls in:

Store revenue, refunds and discounts

Cost of goods sold (COGS) for each product

Shipping and fulfillment costs

Transaction fees, taxes and custom cost

Ad spend from major platforms like Meta, Google and TikTok.

By tracking these cost lines in detail and in real time, TrueProfit turns scattered numbers into a clear profit picture. Sellers can instantly see which products and offers still work after fees, shipping, COGS and ads - and which ones only look good at the top-line revenue level.

Alt: TrueProfit's Dashboard

Shopify's built-in profit reports are still a useful starting point for new or very small merchants that only need a basic gross profit view. But because those reports don't sync advertising data or capture all expenses in one place, they can't show the full impact of rising ad and operational costs once a store starts scaling.

TrueProfit is best suited for medium to upper-medium Shopify stores that already generate consistent revenue and net profit, and now need sharper, profit-first visibility to decide what to scale, what to fix and what to cut.

About TrueProfit

TrueProfit is a Net Profit Analytics platform that helps Shopify and ecommerce merchants see whether their sales are actually making money - not just how much revenue came in.

Core features include:

Real-time profit dashboard showing net profit per store, per product and per order

Deep expense tracking, including COGS, shipping, transaction fees, taxes and custom costs

Ad spend sync from major platforms so marketing costs are fully included in profit

P&L reporting to understand performance across any time period

Customer value insights to see how profitable customers are over time

Mobile monitoring and all-store view for merchants running multiple Shopify stores

With these features, TrueProfit is built to help growing Shopify sellers run profit-first businesses, where every decision is made with a clear view of real costs and net profit.