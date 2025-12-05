Bitget Upgrades Getagent With Faster AI Insights And Enhanced Features

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Key Insights:



Bitget's GetAgent now customizes responses based on query complexity, offering both quick answers and in-depth market analysis.

The platform has increased daily query limits, allowing users at all levels to benefit from AI-assisted trading tools. Bitget's interface redesign and new AI avatars aim to simplify strategy development and improve overall user experience.

Bitget has launched a significant upgrade to its AI-powered trading assistant, GetAgent, aimed at enhancing its speed and effectiveness for traders at all levels. The update brings faster response times and a more personalized approach to trading insights, allowing users to get quick, concise answers or more in-depth analysis depending on their needs. With the improved capabilities, Bitget hopes to deliver more value to both novice and experienced traders.

Tailored AI Responses for Faster Trading Decisions

The latest upgrade focuses on customizing the user experience by providing responses based on the complexity of the user's query. Short, straightforward questions now receive quick answers, while more intricate requests trigger a detailed research mode. This new functionality allows GetAgent to offer comprehensive analyses, such as market structure, risk signals, and on-chain indicators, helping traders make more informed decisions in real time.

Bitget's decision to increase daily usage limits has made its AI tools more accessible. Basic users now have access to 20 queries and 10 research outputs each day, a major step up from the previous zero-access policy. Additionally, mid-tier users can now request up to 100 queries and 50 research tasks. For the platform's ultra-tier users, GetAgent's capabilities are limitless, providing unrestricted access across all categories. These enhancements are designed to make AI-assisted market analysis available to a broader audience, promoting both user education and engagement.

Improved Platform Navigation and AI Integration

Along with the GetAgent upgrade, Bitget has redesigned its platform interface to improve navigation and user experience. This overhaul is part of the exchange's broader strategy to streamline operations within its Universal Exchange ecosystem. The platform has also introduced AI trading avatars, further enhancing strategy development and offering users tools to implement more efficient trading strategies. The changes align with Bitget's mission to integrate real-time intelligence more effectively in trading processes.

CEO Gracy Chen emphasized that the update marks a crucial step toward a future where AI fully integrates with trading. The new system now mimics a trader's thought process, providing guidance from market analysis to trade execution. Bitget 's efforts reflect its broader vision to lead the way in AI-powered trading tools and revolutionize how traders interact with technology. To further support users, the platform has launched an AI trading camp that showcases live trading strategies, enhancing transparency and trust within the community.

