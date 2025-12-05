Smriti Mandhana's First Post After Wedding Postponement With Palash Muchhal Sparks Speculation: 'Where Is The Ring?'
Her post was part of a paid campaign with a leading toothpaste brand, but what turned heads was not the ad - it was her bare ring finger. Social media erupted with speculation. Some users argued the video might have been shot before the engagement; others read into the absence of the ring as a sign of underlying tension.Also Read | No, Smriti Mandhana and Palaash are not getting married; wedding still cancelled
One fan commented,“The smile is back, (and the ring is gone) thankyou for this, that's why Colgate.”
Another user wrote,“Why it feels like she is sad,she is smiling but her voice and her eyes looks she is sad and she is not wearing her engagement ring.”
“Her voice yaar, that breaking one hurts bad 🥺 but so happy to see her doing this iv 😭♥️ and that ring is gone is all that we needed to know about it,” the third user wrote.
“Where's the ring,” a user wrote on X.See the post here:What Led to the Postponement
Smriti and Palash's wedding - set for 23 November in Sangli, Maharashtra - was called off at the eleventh hour when Smriti's father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a sudden health emergency and was rushed to hospital. A day later, Palash too was admitted to hospital due to stress and exhaustion. While both have since been discharged, the families decided to delay the wedding indefinitely.Also Read | Palash Muchhal seen at Premanand Maharaj's ashram? Key details here
Despite speculation online about a revised wedding date, Mandhana's brother confirmed the marriage remains on hold.
In light of the postponement, the couple also removed all pre-wedding and engagement-related posts from their social media, further adding to the uncertainty.Families Ask for Privacy, Hope for Better Days
Palash's sister Palak Muchhal recently opened up about the emotional toll on both families. She said they've endured a“very tough time,” asking fans and media alike to treat the situation with sensitivity. She stressed that the current focus is on family recovery and staying positive.
Adding to that, Palash's mother reiterated that“when his father had fallen ill, Palash had said he would not proceed until he recovered.” She expressed hope that once things stabilise, the families will resume wedding plans.What's Next?
As of now, neither Smriti nor Palash has given a public statement clarifying the ring's absence or confirming a new wedding date. Families have requested privacy.
