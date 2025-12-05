Elaine Jackson



PhD Candidate, University of Glasgow Lecturer of Business Management and Psychology, University of the West of Scotland

MA(Hons) – Philosophy​

MSc – Psychological Studies​

MSc(by Research) – Research Methods of Psychological Science​

PhD - Psychology (Forensic specialism)

Worked in the private sector (20 years) in various roles covering capital procurement, project management and technical bid writing – Dew Construction Ltd, Dew Pitchmastic PLC, before acting as business development manager and data analysis within the aerospace sector - Craft Prospect Ltd​

University of the West of Scotland - Lecturer and module coordinator (BA Business Management)

West Lothian College – Programme Lead (Accelerated HNC/HND Social Science)​

University of West of Scotland - Lecturer Psychology

University of the Highlands and Island - Lecturer Psychology

Elaine is interested in examining bias within legal decision-making and the criminal justice system. Her main research interest and specialism is jury decision-making, most recently within rape trials. She is eager to advance this research by examining the attitudes that underpin gender-based violence.



2021–2024 Lecturer, University of the West of Scotland 2021–2024 Doctoral researcher, University of Glasgow

