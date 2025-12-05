Elaine Jackson
- PhD Candidate, University of Glasgow Lecturer of Business Management and Psychology, University of the West of Scotland
MA(Hons) – Philosophy
MSc – Psychological Studies
MSc(by Research) – Research Methods of Psychological Science
PhD - Psychology (Forensic specialism)
Worked in the private sector (20 years) in various roles covering capital procurement, project management and technical bid writing – Dew Construction Ltd, Dew Pitchmastic PLC, before acting as business development manager and data analysis within the aerospace sector - Craft Prospect Ltd
University of the West of Scotland - Lecturer and module coordinator (BA Business Management)
West Lothian College – Programme Lead (Accelerated HNC/HND Social Science)
University of West of Scotland - Lecturer Psychology
University of the Highlands and Island - Lecturer Psychology
Elaine is interested in examining bias within legal decision-making and the criminal justice system. Her main research interest and specialism is jury decision-making, most recently within rape trials. She is eager to advance this research by examining the attitudes that underpin gender-based violence.Experience
- 2021–2024 Lecturer, University of the West of Scotland 2021–2024 Doctoral researcher, University of Glasgow
