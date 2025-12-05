In the heart of Dubai's gleaming financial district‭, ‬where power lunches and after-work beverages define the rhythm of daily life‭, ‬Avli by tashas offers something increasingly rare‭: ‬a genuine escape‭. ‬Created by Greek-South African restaurateur Natasha Sideris‭, ‬this is more than‭ ‬just another Greek restaurant in a city suddenly enamoured with Hellenic cuisine‭. ‬It's a transportive experience that channels the soulful spirit of Athens into the sophisticated setting of DIFC's Gate Village‭.‬

With the recent launch of a new menu by Chef Vlassia‭, ‬Avli has found fresh momentum‭. ‬The dishes feel simultaneously nostalgic and revelatory‭, ‬capturing that elusive quality of Athenian home cooking elevated to fine dining standards‭. ‬It's the kind of menu that makes you feel like you've stumbled upon a family secret‭, ‬even as you're dining in one of Dubai's most polished settings‭.‬

The name itself tells you everything‭. ‬Avli‭ ‬means courtyard in Greek‭, ‬those rustic Mediterranean spaces where friends become family and meals become celebrations‭. ‬The design evokes classical Athens with Pentelic marble hues‭, ‬amphitheatrical seating‭, ‬and a cave-like lounge area that feels simultaneously ancient and utterly contemporary‭. ‬

Our evening began with a meze selection‭. ‬The Maidanosalata arrived with Tirokafteri‭, ‬a whipped feta dip with just the right amount of heat‭. ‬The Lamb Tigania‭, ‬pan-fried with aromatic herbs‭, ‬created that perfect contrast between caramelised exterior and succulent interior‭. ‬The Tomato Kefte were revelatory‭, ‬crispy outside with a soft‭, ‬herbaceous centre‭. ‬Chef Vlassia's Seabream Crudo is a revelation‭. ‬Delicate seabream paired with cucumber and fennel tastes like the Aegean Sea itself‭. ‬The Tuna‭ ‬Carpaccio offers a more decadent alternative with green tigre de leche and truffle dressing‭. ‬The pasta course demonstrates Chef‭ ‬Vlassia's range beautifully‭. ‬

The Kritharaki is comfort food elevated to art‭, ‬orzo enriched with halloumi and parmesan‭, ‬brightened with lemon‭. ‬It feels like a‭ ‬warm embrace‭. ‬The Courgette and Lemon Bucatini celebrates simplicity‭, ‬while the Langoustine Aglio Olio makes you slow down and‭ ‬savour‭. ‬The Spanakopita presents a deconstructed interpretation with wilted spinach and elegant filo shards‭. ‬Fresh fish arrives‭ ‬simply prepared‭, ‬allowing quality to shine‭. ‬The Grilled Pepper‭ & ‬Broccoli side treats vegetables with deserved respect‭. ‬Dessert‭ ‬offers the Baked Cheesecake channelling Greek yogurt's tangy richness‭, ‬the Chocolate Parfait's pure decadence‭, ‬and the Damaskino's traditional plum-based sweetness‭. ‬

In a city where Greek restaurants have proliferated rapidly‭, ‬Avli distinguishes itself through genuine heritage‭, ‬thoughtful execution‭, ‬and a design that transports without cliché‭. ‬It's equally suited to a business lunch‭, ‬cosy dinner‭, ‬or gathering of friends‭. ‬This is Greek dining for Dubai's cosmopolitan palate‭, ‬rooted in tradition but unafraid to evolve‭. ‬