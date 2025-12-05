Restaurant Review: Avli By Tashas' New Menu Brings Soulful Greek Escape
In the heart of Dubai's gleaming financial district, where power lunches and after-work beverages define the rhythm of daily life, Avli by tashas offers something increasingly rare: a genuine escape. Created by Greek-South African restaurateur Natasha Sideris, this is more than just another Greek restaurant in a city suddenly enamoured with Hellenic cuisine. It's a transportive experience that channels the soulful spirit of Athens into the sophisticated setting of DIFC's Gate Village.
With the recent launch of a new menu by Chef Vlassia, Avli has found fresh momentum. The dishes feel simultaneously nostalgic and revelatory, capturing that elusive quality of Athenian home cooking elevated to fine dining standards. It's the kind of menu that makes you feel like you've stumbled upon a family secret, even as you're dining in one of Dubai's most polished settings.
The name itself tells you everything. Avli means courtyard in Greek, those rustic Mediterranean spaces where friends become family and meals become celebrations. The design evokes classical Athens with Pentelic marble hues, amphitheatrical seating, and a cave-like lounge area that feels simultaneously ancient and utterly contemporary.
Our evening began with a meze selection. The Maidanosalata arrived with Tirokafteri, a whipped feta dip with just the right amount of heat. The Lamb Tigania, pan-fried with aromatic herbs, created that perfect contrast between caramelised exterior and succulent interior. The Tomato Kefte were revelatory, crispy outside with a soft, herbaceous centre. Chef Vlassia's Seabream Crudo is a revelation. Delicate seabream paired with cucumber and fennel tastes like the Aegean Sea itself. The Tuna Carpaccio offers a more decadent alternative with green tigre de leche and truffle dressing. The pasta course demonstrates Chef Vlassia's range beautifully.
The Kritharaki is comfort food elevated to art, orzo enriched with halloumi and parmesan, brightened with lemon. It feels like a warm embrace. The Courgette and Lemon Bucatini celebrates simplicity, while the Langoustine Aglio Olio makes you slow down and savour. The Spanakopita presents a deconstructed interpretation with wilted spinach and elegant filo shards. Fresh fish arrives simply prepared, allowing quality to shine. The Grilled Pepper & Broccoli side treats vegetables with deserved respect. Dessert offers the Baked Cheesecake channelling Greek yogurt's tangy richness, the Chocolate Parfait's pure decadence, and the Damaskino's traditional plum-based sweetness.
In a city where Greek restaurants have proliferated rapidly, Avli distinguishes itself through genuine heritage, thoughtful execution, and a design that transports without cliché. It's equally suited to a business lunch, cosy dinner, or gathering of friends. This is Greek dining for Dubai's cosmopolitan palate, rooted in tradition but unafraid to evolve.
