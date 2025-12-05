Lowey Dannenberg Notifies James Hardie Industries Plc. (“James Hardie” Or The“Company”) (NYSE: JHX) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With More Than $50,000 In Losses To Contact The Firm
On October 24, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) primary consumer demand and growth in James Hardie's North America segment were deteriorating; (b) overstocking was the primary driver of North America growth during the Class Period, not primary consumer demand; (c) a result, there was excessive inventory at James Hardie's North America distributors.
When investors learned the truth, James Hardie's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.
If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in James Hardie's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (...) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...).
Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before December 23, 2025.
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.
Contact:
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email:...
SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment