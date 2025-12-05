Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Baxter International, Inc. (“Baxter” Or The“Company”) (NYSE: BAX) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With More Than $250,000 In Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Baxter International, Inc. (“Baxter” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BAX) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Baxter securities between February 23, 2022 and July 30, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

On October 16, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Novum LVP suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (b) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (c) Baxter's attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (d) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (e) based on the foregoing, Baxter's statements about the safety, efficacy, product rollout, customer feedback and sales prospects of the Novum LVPs were materially false and misleading.

When investors learned the truth, Baxter's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $250,000 in Baxter's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, click here, or contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (...) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...) at (914)733-7278. For additional details, you can also view our firm's website here.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before December 15, 2025.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email:...

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.