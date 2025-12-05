VALNEVA Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: November 30, 2025
| Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
172,883,779
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|188,773,901
| Double voting rights granted on 1,921 ordinary shares
Transfer into bearer form of 202 shares with double voting rights
Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 925,504 new ordinary shares
| Between November 6 & November 28, 2025
On November 27, 2025
On November 28, 2025
|188,649,579
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
Attachment
-
2025_12_05 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS November 30 2025 EN_GN
