HCANJ Leadership And Members Appointed To Governor-Elect Sherrill's Transition Teams

Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill has announced the members of her Interdisciplinary Advisory Task Force, a diverse group of leaders from across New Jersey representing labor, business, veterans, healthcare, education, the environment, and more. The Task Force will provide real-world insight to help guide policy priorities during the gubernatorial transition.

Health Care Association of New Jersey (HCANJ ) President and CEO Andy Aronson has been appointed to the Interdisciplinary Advisory Task Force, ensuring that the voice of long term care providers and the seniors they serve is represented at the highest level of the transition process. Dov Green, Founder, Preferred Care Centers and HCANJ member, has also been appointed to the Governor-elect's Interdisciplinary Advisory Task Force.

In addition, two HCANJ member leaders were appointed to the Governor-elect's Transition Action Team on Affordable Healthcare: Addressing Washington's Medicaid Cuts, which will help shape policy recommendations in one of the state's most critical issue areas:

.Phil Bak, Founder and CEO, Atlas Healthcare Group

.Dr. Jessica Israel, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Innovation Officer, Complete Care Management

The Transition Action Teams are charged with developing actionable policy recommendations across key issue areas to guide the next administration.

“These appointments reflect not only the strong leadership within HCANJ, but also the vital role the long term care industry plays in shaping healthcare policy in New Jersey,” said Andy Aronson.“Having our association and our members at the table during this transition ensures that the needs of seniors and providers are front and center as the next administration takes shape.”

The inclusion of HCANJ leadership and members in the transition process underscores the importance of long-term care in New Jersey's healthcare system and highlights the industry's commitment to improving quality, access, and outcomes for seniors statewide.

About HCANJ

The Health Care Association of New Jersey (HCANJ) is the largest nonprofit trade association representing long term care providers in the state of New Jersey. HCANJ advocates for high-quality, accessible, and sustainable long-term care services for New Jersey's seniors and individuals with disabilities.