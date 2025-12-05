Alphaton Capital To Reveal 2026 Technical Strategy In Landmark Inaugural AMA Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join the Live“Ask Me Anything” with AlphaTON CTO: Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM UTC on X and Telegram Voice Chat

New York, New York, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital ( NASDAQ: ATON ) is set to pull back the curtain on its future in its inaugural "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) event, a landmark session designed to give investors, media, and the community an unfiltered look at the technology and strategy poised to dominate the Telegram ecosystem.









Led by Chief Technology Officer Logan Golema and his world-class development team that is architecting the future of the Telegram ecosystem, this is the first chance to engage directly with the visionaries building the foundational infrastructure for the next billion users.



Attendees will be the first to learn:



The Monetization Blueprint: How AlphaTON generates revenue by powering the Telegram AI Cocoon.

The 2026 Roadmap: A deep dive into the technical milestones and architecture that will define the next year.

A MAJOR PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENT: The world-first reveal of a revolutionary all-in-one application for running a small business directly inside Telegram, seamlessly integrating mobile and desktop experiences. The Call for Builders: Exclusive details on 2026 HackATON RoadShow, including massive prize pools.

Questions for the AMA can be submitted in advance to help shape the conversation.

This virtual event is a direct extension of AlphaTON Capital's ongoing world tour and investor roadshow, which has taken the company from Singapore to Washington, the NASDAQ Marketsite, New York City, London, and Lisbon, with Abu Dhabi Finance Week on the horizon next week before culminating in Davos during WEF Week in January 2026.

"We are an inclusive company committed to full transparency," said Logan Golema, CTO of AlphaTON Capital. "It's vital for us to meet our community where they are, whether in person at a global forum or online from anywhere in the world. This AMA is a digital campfire for our entire ecosystem. So join us and Ask Me Anything!"

WHO: Logan Golema, Chief Technology Officer, AlphaTON Capital and the AlphaTON technical team

WHAT: Inaugural AlphaTON Capital Technical Roadmap AMA

DATE: Thursday, December 11, 2025

TIME: 11:30 AM EST / 5:30 PM CET / 4:30 PM UTC

HOW TO ATTEND: The live audio event will be held on X Space(link posted on the day via and via the Telegram Voice Chat in our official community group .

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman, Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

AlphaTON Capital Corp

...

(203) 682-8200

Media Inquiries:

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

...

(212) 741-5106 X 216