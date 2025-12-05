Minuteman Press Franchise Review: Mother-Son Team Elena Galkina & Vlad Galkin Celebrate 3 Years & Win Top Customer Service Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elena Galkina and her son Vlad Galkin purchased their Minuteman Press franchise in Santa Clara, CA in November of 2022. As they celebrate three years in business, Elena and Vlad are proud to have put in the work to grow their sales by building connections in the community, expanding their product lines, and relying on each other as well as their dedicated team along the way. To cap off their year in 2025, Elena and Vlad also won the Top Customer Service Award for their region.









Congrats on 3 years in business! What does this milestone mean to you and your family?

“Reaching the 3-year milestone means a great deal to both of us. When we acquired Minuteman Press in Santa Clara, we understood it would require a strong commitment to strengthening the business. For us, this milestone reflects how far we've come as a family team - improving our operations, expanding capabilities, and building strong relationships with our customers. It's a reminder that growth comes from consistency, hard work, and a shared vision.”

What is it like working together and running the family business?

Elena:“Working with Vlad is one of the most rewarding parts of this journey - and also the funniest! He brings the perfect balance of logic, calm, and humor to the everyday aspects of running a print shop. I'm the creative, emotional one; he's the analytical, quiet fixer. Together we function like CMYK - individually strong, but truly powerful only when all colors work together.

Vlad constantly surprises me with his independence, responsibility, and how quickly he learns the technical side of production and equipment. And whenever a machine starts acting up, Vlad magically appears with a screwdriver like some kind of print shop superhero. Working together brought our relationship to a whole new level - we truly run this business as a team.”

Vlad:“ Working with my mom is always interesting! She brings the passion, the customer relationships, and the artistic eye, while I keep everything running smoothly. I've learned a lot from her: how to handle customers with kindness and enthusiasm, how to deliver on tight deadlines, and how to keep moving even when we're tired. She teaches me people skills; I teach her IT skills - we balance each other pretty well.”

What was your background before Minuteman Press?

Elena:“Before coming to the USA, I spent over 15 years as a graphic designer in Russia and 5 years managing a design department. After moving to the USA in 2010, I tried everything - kids' boutique owner, manager, then owner of a financial company... none of which felt like me. I was always searching for something that felt meaningful and creative again - and printing became that missing piece.”

Vlad:“I worked in IT and customer service, and then one day the entire team at my last job was laid off. Perfect timing to reinvent myself. I'd always wanted to build something independently, and joining my mom at Minuteman Press felt like the right move. I haven't regretted it once.”

What are the top 3 reasons you chose Minuteman Press?

“Our top 3 reasons we bought this business are: 1. Strong, proven business model - print is something stable, local, and needed by every business; 2. Support and training - coming from other industries, this was essential; and 3. The royalty incentive program - it's rare to find a franchise that rewards your growth by reducing royalties. Huge motivation!”

What has the training and support from Minuteman Press been like for you?

“The training was extremely helpful, and the support has been amazing - from corporate to the local regional team. We never feel alone in the process. Once we got the hang of it, FLEX became one of our most powerful tools. It helps track orders, production, estimating, and keeps everything organized. We're still learning (I think everyone is), but we appreciate it now more than ever.”

What are your top 5 keys to your sales growth and success so far?



“ Networking & Referrals are the #1 way to build trust and attract new customers - that's why we stay deeply involved in our local business and community groups.



Fast turnaround & problem solving – we say“yes” as often as possible. Even impossible deadlines sometimes magically become possible.



High-quality design and customer care – customers trust our expertise, and they appreciate how much we guide them.



Expanding high-demand categories – apparel, large-format signage, and promotional products are growing fast.

Being truly local – in a world of online printers, being real humans who can catch file issues, fix designs, and deliver in person is our superpower!”



What are your high-demand products and key growth areas? Why do you think printing remains so vital today?

“Our high-demand products include business cards, brochures & marketing collateral, banners & signage, and apparel printing. Our key growth areas are labels & packaging, event materials, and corporate gifts & promotional products. No matter how digital the world becomes, every business still needs to show up in the physical world - with signs, packaging, apparel, trade shows, menus, event materials, and the list goes on. Print builds trust, credibility, and brand presence in a way that digital alone cannot.”

How would you best describe your business community? How are you active in your community?

“ Santa Clara is one of the most diverse, entrepreneurial, and community-oriented areas in the country. We're surrounded by small businesses, tech innovators, and nonprofits who constantly collaborate and help each other. We stay actively involved through BNI, Silicon Valley Central Chamber of Commerce, Santa Clara Rotary Club, NAWBO, Women's Networking Alliance, and local community events.”

What are the biggest rewards of owning your business?

“First, we get to work together as a family. Not everyone can say they run a business with someone they enjoy seeing every day - but we can. We balance each other, we challenge each other, and we celebrate every win as a team. Second, there's something incredibly rewarding about building something meaningful. We didn't inherit this business - we built it with our own hands, ideas, long nights, and a lot of determination. Watching our business grow, evolve, and gain recognition reminds us that hard work truly pays off. We also love that our work directly helps other businesses grow. When our customers succeed, we feel like we're a part of their story too. That's a powerful feeling.”

“The journey itself has shaped us. Every challenge has taught us something new; every setback pushed us to innovate; every victory made us stronger. Running this business has been one of the most meaningful and fulfilling experiences of our lives.” -Elena Galkina

What advice do you have for others?

“Network like your business depends on it - because it does. Build relationships, not transactions. People buy from people they know and trust.”

Is there anything else you'd like to share?

“We're proud to be a family-owned business that genuinely loves what we do. We believe in building relationships, being active in the community, and helping people grow - one print project at a time. We wouldn't trade it for anything!”

