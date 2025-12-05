Cryptomondays Announces Global Multi-City Meetups Throughout December
|CryptoMondays Events
|Collective Linkedin:
|Meetups Linkedin:
|X:
|Instagram:
|CryptoMondays Website:
Contact us on....
Become a Sponsor: Sponsorship opportunities are available at CryptoMondays chapters worldwide, supporting one of the largest global communities covering blockchain, crypto, and AI. Packages start at $1,500 for local chapters and include logo placement at the event, a five-minute educational presentation highlighting your company's services, and a press release published in major financial and crypto news outlets announcing your sponsorship. For global sponsorships, contact....
Powered by - CryptoMondays' Official Global PR Distribution Service and leading news wire service for crypto, blockchain and AI
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.CONTACT: Robin Philip info (at) cryptomondays
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment