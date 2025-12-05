KLÉPIERRE: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED RELEASE INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2025 (1) Paris – December 5, 2025 NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2025

Date 11/30/2025 Company name Klépierre Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A) Mnemonic LI Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA ISIN FR0000121964 Total number of shares 286,861,172 Total number of voting rights Number of theoretical voting rights(2) 286,861,172 Number of exercisable voting rights(3) 286,342,025





Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company's portfolio is valued at €20.6 billion at June 30, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 700 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A list”. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of November 30, 2025, Klépierre SA owns 519,147 of its own shares.

(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rightsINFORMATION

