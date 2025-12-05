Paper Bag Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 6.5% Through 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Paper Bag Market?In recent years, the market size of paper bags has witnessed a consistent increase. The market is projected to expand from $6.14 billion in 2024 to $6.43 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8%. Factors driving this growth during the historic period can be associated with ecological consciousness, laws related to the environment, changes in consumer lifestyle and choices, trends in retail and packaging, availability and cost of raw materials, and the image of the brand and CSR.

The size of the paper bag market is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. It is predicted to surge to $8.27 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The projected growth during this period can be attributed to factors such as circular economy and recycling infrastructure, expansion of e-commerce, worldwide packaging regulations, increased consumer awareness, and supply chain resilience. Key trends during the forecast period include design and functionality innovations, advancements in manufacturing technology, brand image and corporate social responsibility (CSR), further technological advancements in manufacturing, and a focus on lightweight and durable materials.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Paper Bag Market?

The growth of the paper bag market is expected to be driven by the surge in online food delivery services. These services use internet-based third-party food-ordering systems to deliver approved food items. Paper bags offer an adaptable and environmentally friendly packaging solution that presents multiple advantages for such online food delivery services. These include branding possibilities, moisture resistance, heat preservation, and a green alternative to plastic bags and other packaging types. For example, Zomato Ltd., a food delivery firm based in India, reported in July 2022 that it completed 535 million orders in the fiscal year 2022. This represented a significant 124% rise from the previous fiscal year, FY21. As a result, the mounting online food delivery services are stimulating the expansion of the paper bag market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Paper Bag Market?

Major players in the Paper Bag include:

. International Paper Company

. WestRock Company

. Smurfit Kappa Group plc

. Oji Holdings Corporation

. Mondi plc

. Sonoco Products Company

. Visy Industries Pty Ltd

. Novolex Holdings LLC

. Genpak LLC

. Ronpak Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Paper Bag Market?

Leading firms in the paper bag sector are introducing innovative products like recyclable paper bags to maintain their market competitiveness. Such bags are environment-friendly, crafted from paper materials that can be gathered and recycled, thereby fostering sustainability and minimizing ecological damage. For example, PACK'D, a food and beverage company situated in the UK, unveiled its recyclable paper bag packaging in November 2022. The new packaging uses a flexible paper film as a green alternative to traditional plastic. The bags are intended for easy disposal, reflecting the brand's pledge to cut down on plastic use. The crumple-able nature of the bags solves storage problems, especially in crowded freezers, displaying their versatility. In sum, these recyclable paper bags highlight the focus on practicality, sustainability, and creativity in packaging.

What Segments Are Covered In The Paper Bag Market Report?

The paper bag market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Flat Bottom Bags, Pinched Bottom Bags, Sewn Open Mouth Bags, Pasted Valve Bags, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Brown Kraft, White Kraft

3) By Usage: Single Use, Reusable

4) By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Construction, Chemicals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Flat Bottom Bags: Kraft Flat Bottom Bags, Colored Flat Bottom Bags

2) By Pinched Bottom Bags: Kraft Pinched Bottom Bags, Colored Pinched Bottom Bags

3) By Sewn Open Mouth Bags: Kraft Sewn Open Mouth Bags, Colored Sewn Open Mouth Bags

4) By Pasted Valve Bags: Kraft Pasted Valve Bags, Colored Pasted Valve Bags

5) By Other Types: Recyclable Paper Bags, Biodegradable Paper Bags, Custom Printed Paper Bags

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Paper Bag Market?

In 2024, the paper bags market was dominated by North America, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit the most significant growth in the future. The global paper bag market report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

