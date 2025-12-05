Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend


2025-12-05 11:02:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today approved a regular quarterly dividend of 53.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025. The Company has approximately 90.4 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at .

Analyst Contact: Natalie Fischer | 716-857-7315
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654


MENAFN05122025004107003653ID1110442872



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search