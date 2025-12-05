Easyidentity Launches Multi-Tenant Cloud Identity And Access Management Saas For Enterprises And Higher Education

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EasyIdentity is a AI-first, cybersecurity SaaS platform, for SMB, SME and Mid-size organizations to help them manage their digital identities (workforce and consumer) for enabling secure access to their cloud apps, devices and AI agents.

EasyIdentity caters to the unique challenges faced by CIO's and CISO's and offers them a comprehensive suite of affordable, and easy-to-deploy secure identity and access management capabilities that include:

- Seamless Integration: Compatible with existing IT infrastructure, EasyIdentity facilitates smooth integration with a variety of enterprise applications, databases, directories and online services ensuring minimal disruption during the onboarding process.

- Enhanced Security: With advanced authentication protocols and multi-factor authentication (MFA), EasyIdentity significantly reduces security risks, safeguarding sensitive data and protecting user identities.

- User-Centric Experience: The intuitive web user interface is designed with simplicity in mind, allowing IT teams to manage user identities, and credentials effortlessly while providing end-users with a streamlined experience when accessing online resources securely.

- Provisioning and De-provisioning: EasyIdentity automates the provisioning and de-provisioning of user identities across various productivity applications. This feature ensures that users have rapid access to necessary tools while securely revoking access when it's no longer needed, thus minimizing security risks.

- Scalability: EasyIdentity is built to grow with organizations, supporting a wide range of users from small teams to large enterprises without compromising performance.

- Data Compliance: EasyIdentity improves compliance with key data protection regulations, including GDPR, SOC, ISO, HIPAA and FERPA, providing peace of mind for organizations at the forefront of data security.

"Identity management is crucial for organizations looking to secure their IT infrastructure while improving compliance, privacy and governance. We recognize the diverse IT needs of enterprises and higher education institutions," said Vinay K, Managing Director of EasyIdentity. "With EasyIdentity SaaS, we are committed to providing a robust IT cybersecurity solution that not only addresses immediate IT security challenges but also fosters long-term growth and user satisfaction."

EasyIdentity is easy to use and deploy, and is available worldwide. IT departments can schedule a demo or request a free-trial to explore the capabilities of EasyIdentity and see firsthand how it can streamline their enterprise identity management needs and processes.

EasyIdentity is a leading provider of innovative identity management and IT security solutions, dedicated to empowering organizations to secure their IT infrastructure effectively. Focused on usability, affordability, security, and compliance, EasyIdentity aims to revolutionize the way enterprises and educational institutions manage identities.