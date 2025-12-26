President Murmu Presents Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar To 20 Children On Veer Bal Diwas

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children from 18 states and union territories, recognising their exceptional achievements and contributions in various fields, including art, culture, sports and innovation.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu extended her blessings to the awardees and congratulated their families.

“I extend my blessings to all the children. These young achievers have brought pride to their families and communities. I also congratulate their parents and family members for their support,” she said.

Speaking about the significance of the day, the President said Veer Bal Diwas is observed every year on December 26 to honour the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzades, the sons of Sikhism's tenth Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

“Do you know why we celebrate Veer Bal Diwas? There is a long and inspiring history behind it,” she said, while also commending Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi and her team for organising the award ceremony for such talented children.

Recalling the historical significance, President Murmu said that around 320 years ago, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his four sons made supreme sacrifices for righteousness and faith.

“On this day, we especially remember his two younger sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. Their courage continues to inspire generations, and their names are remembered with great respect in India and across the world,” she said.

“I offer my respectful homage to the Sahibzades. Veer Bal Diwas is a day of remembrance and a celebration of patriotism, bravery, and national unity,” the President added.

President Murmu said that the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar plays an important role in motivating young minds.“By presenting this award today, you have been encouraged. This recognition will inspire children across the nation to strive for excellence,” she said.

She also praised the abilities of the awardees, noting that all children are equal in the eyes of the nation.

“I have interacted with these children and found them extremely talented. Some of the award recipients are as young as seven years old,” she said.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, one of the award recipients, was in Delhi to receive the honour and was therefore not participating in his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Manipur.

Another awardee, Shravan Singh from Ferozepur, was recognised for his selfless service in providing tea and breakfast to soldiers stationed at the border during Operation Sindoor.

Veer Bal Diwas is observed to honour the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's four sons -- Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. To commemorate their sacrifice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in 2022 that December 26 would be observed annually as Veer Bal Diwas.