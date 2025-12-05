Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline 2025: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Elicio Therapeutics, Cend Therapeutics, Silenseed, Amplia

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma pipeline constitutes 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 80+ Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma companies working in the treatment market are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Revolution Medicines, Syntrix Biosystems, Amplia Therapeutics, ZielBio, Cend Therapeutics Inc, Cardiff Oncology, Eucure Biopharma, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, and others, are developing therapies for the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma treatment



Emerging Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- DCC-3116, RMC-6236, SX-682, AMP 945, ZB131, CEND-1, Onvansertib, YH003, KN046, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma market in the coming years.

In May 2025, The FDA has awarded fast track designation to EBC-129 as a potential treatment for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. This antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targets a tumor-specific N256-glycosylation site present on CEACAM5 and CEACAM6, proteins involved in tumor development, migration, and metastasis. The therapy's safety and tolerability are being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with advanced solid tumors.

In January 2025, Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for advanced solid tumors and serious diseases, along with WARPNINE Incorporated, Western Australia's first not-for-profit clinical research organization specializing in pancreatic, gastrointestinal, and rare cancers, has announced promising preliminary results from the Phase 1b/2a iLSTA trial (ACTRN12623000223639). The trial evaluates certepetide (formerly LSTA1), Lisata's proprietary investigational iRGD cyclic peptide, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and immunotherapy as a first-line treatment for locally advanced, non-resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

In October 2024, Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, has announced that the first patient has been dosed in RASolute 302, a Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

In May 2024, Hong Kong-based biopharmaceutical company Hutchmed has initiated a Phase II/III clinical trial in China to evaluate surufatinib in combination with other drugs as a first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The treatment regimen includes surufatinib, camrelizumab from Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, nab-paclitaxel, and gemcitabine. In January 2024, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals ' pancreatic cancer candidate, glecirasib, has demonstrated improved safety and efficacy compared to previous studies in a Phase I/II trial involving patients with pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors. The Phase I/II monotherapy global study of glecirasib reported a confirmed objective response rate (cORR) of 48% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 90%. These study results will support the submission of a new drug application (NDA) for pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Overview

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most common type of pancreatic cancer, arising from the ductal cells of the pancreas. It is highly aggressive, often diagnosed at an advanced stage, and associated with poor prognosis. Risk factors include age, smoking, chronic pancreatitis, diabetes, and genetic predisposition. Symptoms may include abdominal pain, jaundice, weight loss, and digestive issues, but early-stage disease is frequently asymptomatic. Treatment typically involves a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and emerging targeted or immunotherapies, though the overall survival rate remains low due to late diagnosis and rapid disease progression.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing pervasiveness of the disease, increasing demand of targeted therapy are some of the important factors that are fueling the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Market.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of early diagnostic markers, complicated and multifactorial nature of disease, diverse genetics and rapid metastasis and other factors are creating obstacles in the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Market growth.

