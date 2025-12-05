AI Audio And Video Soc Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Industry Anticipates A Booming 50.11% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Audio and Video SoC Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market, valued at USD 5.91 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 50.11% to reach USD 67.62 Billion by 2030. The Global AI Audio and Video System-on-a-Chip (SoC) market encompasses integrated circuits designed to process and accelerate artificial intelligence workloads specifically for audio and video applications. These SoCs enable on-device capabilities such as real-time voice recognition, noise suppression, object detection, and adaptive video enhancement.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing demand for AI-enabled smart devices represents a significant catalyst for the Global AI Audio and Video System-on-a-Chip (SoC) Market. Consumers increasingly seek intelligent functionalities such as advanced voice assistance, real-time object recognition, and personalized media experiences, driving the need for sophisticated on-device AI processing. This trend necessitates specialized SoCs capable of executing complex AI algorithms with high efficiency and low power consumption, enabling AI workloads directly at the edge.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding the expansion of the Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market is the substantial development cost associated with creating these advanced integrated circuits. The intricate architectural design and extensive research and development required for integrating complex artificial intelligence algorithms into power-efficient silicon platforms present considerable hurdles for manufacturers. This necessitates significant upfront capital investment before product commercialization.

These high development costs directly hamper market growth by increasing barriers to entry for new companies and extending the time-to-market for innovative products. The scale of investment required is substantial across the semiconductor industry; for instance, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, in 2023, overall U.S. semiconductor industry investment in research and development totaled $59.3 billion. Such elevated expenditure for specialized AI audio and video SoCs translates to higher production costs and, consequently, higher prices for end products, potentially slowing adoption in cost-sensitive applications and limiting overall market penetration.

Key Market Trends

Application-Specific AI SoC Customization drives market growth by engineering hardware precisely for distinct AI workloads. This trend involves tailoring SoCs with specialized processing units to optimize performance and energy efficiency for tasks like advanced video analytics or speech recognition, enhancing computational throughput and accelerating innovation.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales reached $64.9 billion in August 2025, reflecting a 21.7% increase compared to August 2024. This robust market environment supports specialized silicon development. TSMC's Open Innovation Platform in September 2025 further highlighted AI and chiplets' increasing prominence, underscoring the industry's focus on modular solutions for diverse application requirements.

Key Market Players Profiled:



MediaTek Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

Ambarella International LP

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

HiSilicon (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd. Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product:



AI Audio SoC

AI Video SoC AI Audio Video Integrated SoC

By Application Area:



Automotive

Industrial

Smart Home

Consumer Electronics Others

By Region:



North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa Asia-Pacific

Key Attributes