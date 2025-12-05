Kidzrgogo Revolutionises Family Activity Planning In Surrey With New Directory Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 10,000 Children's Activities Now Accessible in One Easy-to-Use Platform

Guildford, Surrey, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KidzRGoGo, a pioneering children's activities directory based in Surrey, UK, has launched an innovative platform designed to simplify the search for local family-friendly activities. This comprehensive directory brings together over 10,000 children's activities across Surrey, offering a seamless experience for parents seeking classes, clubs, holiday camps, parties, and days out.

Founded by a local parent who experienced the challenges of navigating multiple websites, group chats and noticeboards, KidzRGoGo addresses the need for a centralised resource. The platform allows parents to filter activities by age, location, and type, or use quick links to find holiday camps, after-school clubs, and children's party options.

"KidzRGoGo is a game-changer for families in Surrey," said Quentin Hunter, CEO of KidzRGoGo. "Our mission is to make it effortless for parents to discover and access a wide range of activities for their children, all in one place."

The platform is entirely free for parents to use, with no sign-up required, ensuring accessibility for all families. By consolidating a vast array of activities into a single, organized directory, KidzRGoGo eliminates the frustration of searching through disparate sources.

Parents can now enjoy a streamlined process for planning their children's activities, with the assurance that they are accessing a comprehensive and up-to-date resource. The launch of KidzRGoGo marks a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of family life in Surrey.

For more information, visit KidzRGoGo.









Searching for Children's Activities in Surrey

About KidzRGoGo

KidzRGoGo is a Surrey, UK based children's activities directory that helps families quickly discover local classes, clubs, holiday camps, parties and days out in one easy-to-search platform. Created by a local parent in response to the frustration of trawling multiple websites, group chats and noticeboards, KidzRGoGo brings together over 10,000 children's activities across Surrey in a single organised directory. Parents can filter by age, location and activity type or use quick links to find holiday camps, after school clubs and children's party options. Its completely free for parents to access and with no sign-up required.



Press inquiries

KidzRGoGo



Quentin Hunter

...

441483904592