The Race That Will Decide The Century? Former CIA Officer Reveals White House Push To Secure America's AI Dominance In Recent Presentation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insider Warns: Global Power Is Being Rewritten Behind the Scenes - and China Is Moving Faster Than Anyone Realizes

Washington, D.C., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America is entering what one former CIA officer calls“the defining technological race of our lifetime,” as senior Trump administration officials accelerate efforts to secure U.S. control over what experts describe as the most transformative breakthrough since the dawn of the nuclear age.

According to former national security analyst Buck Sexton's recent presentation, private briefings inside the White House have focused on a sweeping AI initiative he refers to as“Manhattan 2.” The program, he says, is the administration's answer to an intensifying global contest to reach Artificial Superintelligence - a form of AI capable of thinking, adapting, and operating at speeds no human could ever match.

Sexton, who has held direct conversations with multiple Trump cabinet members, says the administration's internal tone has shifted from urgency to inevitability. As he explains it, the stakes couldn't be higher.

“It's not only going to completely determine the global balance of power... it's going to revive the American Dream – make it real again.”

China's Acceleration Alarms U.S. Intelligence

While America debates tariffs and trade deals, Sexton says China has been moving with military precision toward AI supremacy - and doing so largely out of public view.

Beijing's push, he says, hasn't just been fast. It's been unfettered.

“They've been implementing President Xi's AI plan since 2017 – with a full green light.”

The scale of China's ambition is alarming national security officials. U.S. intelligence, Sexton notes, has confirmed that Xi“plans to use the power of Artificial Superintelligence... to surpass the U.S. as the world's biggest economic power” while simultaneously hardening its military capabilities.

For Sexton, the implications are clear: whoever wins this race doesn't just gain an advantage - they gain control.

He points to a growing consensus within the intelligence community:“China has a massive military... the CIA consensus is that China is America's biggest military and cyber threat.”

A Turning Point Inside the White House

Sexton says his own conversations with senior Trump officials - including the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense - reflect a coordinated commitment to move faster than ever before.

He describes these discussions as candid and direct, revealing a government mobilizing for a technological confrontation unlike anything in American history.

According to Sexton, the administration believes the window to secure U.S. leadership is rapidly closing. “There is zero time to waste,” he says.“If we don't act fast... we lose.”

This sense of urgency has already triggered moves to dismantle previous regulatory barriers, accelerate AI infrastructure, and strengthen ties between government agencies and America's top technology leaders.

The Stakes: American Freedom, Security, and Identity

Sexton argues that the consequences extend far beyond innovation or economics. He believes this moment will determine whether the United States maintains its global leadership - or cedes the future to an authoritarian rival.

As he puts it bluntly: “This is America's last chance to reclaim it... to put America back in the lead.”

The original Manhattan Project reshaped the modern world. Sexton believes what could be this second effort may determine who leads it.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Southeast Asia, and multiple high-threat regions.

Today, Buck leads a national research service that focuses on intelligence-driven analysis of global conflict, national security, and the emerging technologies shaping America's strategic future. His work includes ongoing coverage of what he calls“Manhattan 2” - the Trump administration's sweeping AI and defense modernization initiative. He is also nationally known as the co-host chosen to succeed Rush Limbaugh on America's top-rated radio program, reaching millions weekly.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...