403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Geary Reid Changed Career Path From Agriculture Science To Accountancy Featured By CB Herald News Outlet
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Within recent times, the rapid progress of Geary Reid has captured the attention of many International news agencies. The editorial team of CB Herald, through Ray Johnson, the senior editor, reached out to him and requested to feature the story of how Geary Reid changed his career study career from Agriculture Science to Accountancy.
Through this feature, Geary Reid provided readers with some details of why he changed his career path. More than that, he also alluded to the fact that his new career choice has provided him great global and internation achievements and recognitions.
While Geary Reid possess a Professional Accountancy certificate with ACCA, he is seen by many people, as a man well accomplished leader in many other areas.
Today, he is an author of 104 non fiction books. He uses his accountancy and strategic management wisdom to help people and organizations to grow. Not being self with the wisdom he gained, he voluntarily makes deliberate efforts to share his wisdom others, so that they will become better. His books are powerful information sources to help many people to gain technical and practical wisdom, on many subject matters. In addition, he is a licensed ministry of the gospel, and he shares the good news with people on a regular basis.
🔗 Read the full feature:
All of his books are available in eBook and paperback formats. For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use the following contact information: Amazon ( ), the website ( ), Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email:..., and Mobile #: 592-645-2240.
Through this feature, Geary Reid provided readers with some details of why he changed his career path. More than that, he also alluded to the fact that his new career choice has provided him great global and internation achievements and recognitions.
While Geary Reid possess a Professional Accountancy certificate with ACCA, he is seen by many people, as a man well accomplished leader in many other areas.
Today, he is an author of 104 non fiction books. He uses his accountancy and strategic management wisdom to help people and organizations to grow. Not being self with the wisdom he gained, he voluntarily makes deliberate efforts to share his wisdom others, so that they will become better. His books are powerful information sources to help many people to gain technical and practical wisdom, on many subject matters. In addition, he is a licensed ministry of the gospel, and he shares the good news with people on a regular basis.
🔗 Read the full feature:
All of his books are available in eBook and paperback formats. For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use the following contact information: Amazon ( ), the website ( ), Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email:..., and Mobile #: 592-645-2240.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment