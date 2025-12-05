403
Al Baraka Market & Grill Brings Authentic Halal Mediterranean Flavors To Raleigh
Al Baraka Market & Grill has become a favorite destination for halal Mediterranean food and premium groceries in the Raleigh-Cary-Durham area. This business started in 2003 as a small neighborhood grocery store. Over the years, it has grown into a full-service market featuring a grill, bakery, and catering services, making it a well-known Mediterranean restaurant option for many local residents.
In 2018, Al Baraka relocated to a larger space. This move allowed the addition of a restaurant and grill to serve freshly prepared Mediterranean meals. In 2020, the market was refurbished and rebranded. Since then, it has offered a complete shopping and dining experience all in one place.
Fresh Groceries and Authentic Mediterranean Dishes
Al Baraka specializes in fresh halal meats, premium grocery items, and Mediterranean dishes prepared with high-quality ingredients. The grill serves traditional favorites such as kababs, shawarma, hummus, and freshly baked bread. Every dish is made daily to ensure freshness and authentic flavors.
Customers can find a wide variety of offerings at Al Baraka, including:
1- Fresh halal meats, including chicken, beef, and lamb
2- Premium groceries and Mediterranean ingredients
3- Baked goods and traditional bread
4- Prepared Mediterranean dishes like shawarma, kababs, and hummus
5- Catering services for events of any size
Catering Services for Every Occasion
Catering is a key part of Al Baraka's services. The market provides options for small family gatherings and large corporate events. The catering menu includes a variety of Mediterranean favorites.
Customers can customize their orders to fit the size and style of their events. Every catering order maintains the same high quality and authentic taste as the dishes served in-store.
“Our focus is on quality and taste. We want every customer to have the best experience, whether shopping for groceries, enjoying a meal, or ordering catering,” says Mahir Habta, owner of Al Baraka Market & Grill.
Community Commitment
Al Baraka Market & Grill has built strong ties with the local community. Customers appreciate the focus on halal products and authentic Mediterranean cuisine. The market continues to be a trusted place for families, friends, and community members to enjoy fresh food, friendly service, and a welcoming environment.
Key Questions Customers Are Asking
What products are available at Al Baraka Market & Grill?
Customers can find premium halal groceries, fresh meats, baked goods, and Mediterranean dishes. Many ingredients are imported or prepared using traditional recipes to ensure quality and freshness.
Does Al Baraka offer catering?
Yes, catering is available for events of any size. Customers can customize orders, and every catering order maintains the same quality and freshness as in-store dishes.
Where is Al Baraka located?
3815 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, North Carolina. The market is easy to find and welcomes visitors for shopping, dining, or catering. Friendly staff are available to assist.
Al Baraka Market & Grill offers fresh, high-quality products and meals. Customers enjoy friendly service and a welcoming environment, whether shopping, dining, or ordering catering.
About Al Baraka Market & Grill
Founded in 2003, Al Baraka Market & Grill has grown from a neighborhood grocery store into a full-service halal Mediterranean market and grill. Known for high-quality ingredients, authentic flavors, and dedication to the community, Al Baraka serves the Raleigh-Cary-Durham area with groceries, prepared meals, and catering services.
