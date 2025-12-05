'Still Moving': &Doc Film Series Presents A Special Screening Of Restored Works On Borders And Memory At NYU

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The &Doc film series, founded by filmmaker Mr. Yunbo Wu, is proud to present a special two-part screening event,“Still Moving,” this November 2025. Presented in collaboration with the News Documentary program and the Transborder Film Foundation at the NYU Cantor Film Center, the event will feature critically acclaimed documentaries that explore themes of borders, memory, and displacement.

The centerpiece of the program is the New York Premiere of the newly restored Watching While Dying (1983), a seminal docufiction on the lives of Vietnamese refugees in Europe. The restoration was completed by the prestigious European film heritage institution, HFF Film Heritage. The program will also feature a companion film, further exploring the event's central themes.

Founded in early 2024 by Yunbo, &Doc is a curated documentary screening and discussion series that aims to platform documentary works often overlooked by mainstream viewership. The name &Doc, inspired by NYU's renowned "News & Documentary" program, emphasizing the intrinsic power of documentary imagery and the unique experience of in-person screenings.

“In a time of global stasis, internet-dominated discourse, and reshaping identities, traditional news is no longer the sole narrative force,” says Yunbo, founder of &Doc.“&Doc is an intimate space we've built to re-interpret the diverse forms of documentary expression in our contemporary, ever-changing world. We want to encourage audiences to slow down, put away their phones, and engage in face-to-face connection with filmmakers, curators, and each other.”

The series has quickly established itself as a significant cultural fixture in New York's vibrant documentary scene. Its significant achievements include a sold-out New York premiere of The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, which attracted over 300 attendees and featured a Q&A session with renowned American television documentary producer and director, Bill Einreinhofer. &Doc's upcoming events include film screening of Auld Lang Syne: Dunhuang and When You are Old: Reimagining Elderhood in China.

Held in the cultural heart of Greenwich Village, &Doc has carved out a unique niche by focusing on thematic curation and fostering a sense of community. It addresses a gap in New York's screening landscape by championing short films, avant-garde voices, and strengthening the connection between young, diverse artists and the local community.

Event Details:

Series: &Doc presents“Still Moving”

Dates: November 3, 2025

Location: NYU Cantor Film Center, Greenwich Village, New York

Website:

Event Information:

EP05:

EP06:

Upcoming Screenings:

EP07:

EP08:

About &Doc:

&Doc is a documentary screening and exchange series founded by filmmaker Yunbo Wu. Each edition collaborates with different curators and institutions to present themed programs, aiming to showcase diverse documentary forms and foster meaningful, in-person dialogue in New York City. The "&" signifies an open, adaptable series that can encompass a multitude of themes, from "Borders" and "Memory" to "Grassroots" and "Food."

About the Founder:

Yunbo Wu, a filmmaker and educator, hails from Wuhan and is a graduate of NYU's Journalism school with a focus on documentary. He has contributed to projects including the variety show Adventures (Season 2), the esports documentary True Sight, and Eat Bitter, a documentary selected for the Shanghai International Film Festival. He currently teaches at New York University.