Dassault Aviation: Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights - 30 11 25

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations ( Règlement Général ) of the French Market Authority ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers )

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.