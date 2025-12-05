Mcmann Capital: Launches LOC To $750,000
Chicago, IL, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McMann Capital today announced the availability of its new business line of credit program, designed to provide fast, flexible funding for small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. With approvals based on cash flow and funding available in as little as 3 to 4 business days, McMann Capital is setting a new standard for accessible financing.
Unique Benefits
- Up to $750,000 maximum line of credit Approval amounts based on cash flow Same-day funding available for qualified applicants Pay only for what you use - no hidden fees Flexible weekly or monthly payment options True revolving structure: each payment frees up additional available funds
Qualifications
- Minimum 1 year in business 600+ FICO credit score At least $500,000 in annual sales or $40,000 deposited monthly Active business bank account
“Business owners deserve financing that adapts to their needs,” said Walt Trock, Managing Partner at McMann Capital.“Our revolving line of credit provides entrepreneurs with the flexibility to manage cash flow, seize opportunities, and grow their businesses without the constraints of traditional loans.”
Apply directly at apply.CONTACT: Walter Trock McMann Capital Email:... Phone: 312-234-5954
