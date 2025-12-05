Mcmann Capital: Launches LOC To $750,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) McMann Capital today announced the availability of its new business line of credit program, designed to provide fast, flexible funding for small and mid-sized businesses nationwide

Chicago, IL, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McMann Capital today announced the availability of its new business line of credit program, designed to provide fast, flexible funding for small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. With approvals based on cash flow and funding available in as little as 3 to 4 business days, McMann Capital is setting a new standard for accessible financing.









Unique Benefits



Up to $750,000 maximum line of credit

Approval amounts based on cash flow

Same-day funding available for qualified applicants

Pay only for what you use - no hidden fees

Flexible weekly or monthly payment options True revolving structure: each payment frees up additional available funds

Qualifications



Minimum 1 year in business

600+ FICO credit score

At least $500,000 in annual sales or $40,000 deposited monthly Active business bank account

“Business owners deserve financing that adapts to their needs,” said Walt Trock, Managing Partner at McMann Capital.“Our revolving line of credit provides entrepreneurs with the flexibility to manage cash flow, seize opportunities, and grow their businesses without the constraints of traditional loans.”

Apply directly at apply.

CONTACT: Walter Trock McMann Capital Email:... Phone: 312-234-5954