403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Readybid Expands Sustainability Intelligence Suite To Support Eco-Conscious Hotel Procurement
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 5 December 2025: ReadyBid, the world's leading hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology platform, has announced the expansion of its Sustainability Intelligence Suite, designed to help corporations integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data into their hotel procurement and sourcing decisions. This development represents a major advancement in the company's mission to promote responsible business travel management practices worldwide.
The expanded suite introduces advanced sustainability metrics that assess hotel energy efficiency, waste management, water usage, renewable energy adoption, and social responsibility programs. These insights appear directly within ReadyBid's hotel RFP workflow, enabling procurement leaders to evaluate supplier sustainability performance alongside pricing and contract criteria when they bid on hotels.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, emphasized that sustainability is no longer optional but a critical consideration for global corporations. He explained that the Sustainability Intelligence Suite ensures that every hotel sourcing decision supports corporate responsibility goals without sacrificing rate competitiveness or operational efficiency. This reinforces ReadyBid's position as a pioneer in intelligent, purpose-driven hotel procurement technology.
The suite integrates seamlessly with ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool, hotel sourcing tool, and standardized hotel RFP templates. It provides a unified view that allows procurement teams to balance sustainability impact with financial performance. By offering live ESG analytics and verified property credentials, ReadyBid helps corporations drive measurable progress toward net-zero and socially responsible travel programs.
With this launch, ReadyBid continues to define the future of sustainable hotel sourcing and empower enterprises to align procurement decisions with broader corporate travel management values.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a San Diego-based leader in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation technology. Its platform enables global enterprises and TMCs to streamline sourcing, enhance rate negotiations, and manage compliance within business travel management operations. To learn more, visit or contact [email protected].
The expanded suite introduces advanced sustainability metrics that assess hotel energy efficiency, waste management, water usage, renewable energy adoption, and social responsibility programs. These insights appear directly within ReadyBid's hotel RFP workflow, enabling procurement leaders to evaluate supplier sustainability performance alongside pricing and contract criteria when they bid on hotels.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, emphasized that sustainability is no longer optional but a critical consideration for global corporations. He explained that the Sustainability Intelligence Suite ensures that every hotel sourcing decision supports corporate responsibility goals without sacrificing rate competitiveness or operational efficiency. This reinforces ReadyBid's position as a pioneer in intelligent, purpose-driven hotel procurement technology.
The suite integrates seamlessly with ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool, hotel sourcing tool, and standardized hotel RFP templates. It provides a unified view that allows procurement teams to balance sustainability impact with financial performance. By offering live ESG analytics and verified property credentials, ReadyBid helps corporations drive measurable progress toward net-zero and socially responsible travel programs.
With this launch, ReadyBid continues to define the future of sustainable hotel sourcing and empower enterprises to align procurement decisions with broader corporate travel management values.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a San Diego-based leader in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation technology. Its platform enables global enterprises and TMCs to streamline sourcing, enhance rate negotiations, and manage compliance within business travel management operations. To learn more, visit or contact [email protected].
Company:-Readybid
User:- Joseph Friedmann
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-6193781325Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment