Azerbaijan Approves Rules For Reporting Temporary Structures On Agricultural Land - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)"Rules for providing information on temporary structures intended to be built or installed on agricultural lands" have been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

According to the Rules, for the purposes of effective organization of agriculture, the owner (user or lessee with his written consent) of agricultural land (customer) may, in the administrative territories of the city of Baku, as well as in the cities and districts that are part of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, erect and install temporary structures on agricultural land in accordance with the requirements of the Urban Planning and Construction Code, i.e., structures located on a land plot intended for short-term use, including during the construction period, erected from lightweight building structures and easily assembled and disassembled, with notification thereof in accordance with these Rules to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan in other administrative-territorial units (hereinafter referred to as the authorized body).

In addition, the customer is obliged to inform the authorized body through the unified information system for urban planning and construction activities (hereinafter referred to as the Unified System), indicating the period during which the structure will be used for the construction of a temporary structure.

Temporary structures on agricultural land may be erected for the temporary storage of agricultural machinery, equipment, grass, feed, medicines (except for the storage of toxic chemicals), and other means, shepherd's huts, places for rest, sanitary and hygienic needs of workers (staff), and other purposes.

The building area of a temporary structure must not exceed 300 square meters, its height must not exceed 5 meters, and the length of spans must not exceed 6 meters.