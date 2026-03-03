Kim Kardashian Shares Photos From Vacation With Lewis Hamilton

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Reality star Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are going for a soft launch on social media. The 45-year-old reality star and the British F1 racer, 41, separately shared photos from a trip to Lake Powell in Arizona over the weekend.

The couple were spotted at the destination, after images showed the pair exiting a black SUV and taking a stroll just in time to catch the desert sunset, both dressed warmly in pants and jackets for their evening out, reports 'People' magazine.

On Monday, March 2, Kardashian and Hamilton each shared a recap from their trip to social media. Both shared faceless footage of the scenery on their Instagram Stories with matching backgrounds on the same day.

As per 'People', the pair were first romantically linked in early February, when TMZ obtained video of the SKIMS founder and the sports star getting out of an SUV together as they arrived at a hotel in Paris.

“It was a romantic meetup”, a source told 'People' at the time, with the outlet reporting that the pair landed in Europe courtesy of a private jet.

Just one day prior, The Sun reported that Kardashian and Hamilton stayed at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds with three bodyguards protecting them.

Their next outing was much more public when cameras caught the two sitting together in a suite at Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. After the big game, a source said that Hamilton makes the All's Fair actress "feel safe, and she genuinely enjoys spending time with him”.

"There's a comfort level there, because they've known each other for years. Kim's gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she's really into in a long time. She always liked him. She's excited about their romantic connection”, the source added.