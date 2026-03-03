Romania's Milisauti Mayor Meets Gujarat Officials To Discuss Urban Development Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, March 3 (IANS) The Mayor of Milisauti Town in Romania, Vasile Carare, held talks with senior Gujarat government and municipal officials during a two-day visit to the state, focusing on smart infrastructure, e-governance and riverfront development.

Carare, accompanied by his wife, is visiting India under a programme organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, which includes engagements in several states.

In Gujarat, he met Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani and other senior officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to review key urban development initiatives.

Officials briefed him on projects related to e-governance, citizen-centric services, urban transport systems and solid waste management.

He visited the city's Integrated Command and Control Centre to understand how digital platforms are used for real-time monitoring and delivery of civic services.

Discussions also covered the planning and implementation of the Sabarmati Riverfront project.

Carare shared details of efforts to develop a Smart City in Milisauti and discussed the potential application of similar riverfront and digital governance models in his town.

He also explored the use of artificial intelligence and digital systems in urban administration.

In Gandhinagar, the Romanian mayor met M. Thennarasan, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, and Remya Mohan, Commissioner of Municipalities and Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Gujarat Urban Development Mission.

He was briefed on the state government's urban development strategy and major infrastructure initiatives, including the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project, the Dholera Highway, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex and Dream City in Surat.

During his visit, Carare toured GIFT City to review its financial and technological infrastructure and regulatory framework.

Officials said discussions focused on possible cooperation in riverfront development, urban transport, e-governance, urban development, as well as opportunities for strengthening cultural exchange and exploring investment prospects between India and Romania.