Michelle Lynn Kahn
- Associate Professor of History, University of Richmond
Dr. Michelle Lynn Kahn is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Richmond, and a 2025-26 Fellow at the National Humanities Center. She is a scholar of the global and transnational history of Germany after 1945, with expertise in far-right extremism, migration, racism, gender, and sexuality.Experience
- 2024–present Associate Professor of History, University of Richmond 2018–2024 Assistant Professor of History, University of Richmond
- 2018 Stanford University, Ph.D./History
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment