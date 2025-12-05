Ellen T. Meiser

Alaska-grown sociologist interested in qualitative research, with expertise in social psychology, emotions, and the culinary industry. Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of Hawai'i at Hilo. And a co-creator and co-host of The Social Breakdown, the sociology podcast nobody wants, but everybody needs.

