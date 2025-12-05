Matthew Morningstar Joins LPL As Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA), a leading wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of Matthew Morningstar as group managing director and chief legal officer. In this role, Morningstar joins the firm's Management Committee and oversees the Legal, Policy and Community Impact teams, driving strategic legal guidance, public policy engagement and community initiatives across the enterprise.

Morningstar previously served at LPL in leadership roles across advisory and commercial law, litigation and regulatory affairs, and as a board member for the Private Trust Company, Fiduciary Trust Company and LPL Foundation. Most recently, Morningstar was chief counsel of litigation and M&A legal at MetLife, where he led global strategy and execution for strategic transactions, litigation and regulatory enforcement matters. His career is marked by a client-centered approach to navigating complex legal and risk challenges. He currently serves on the executive committee for SIFMA's Compliance and Legal Society.

“Matt brings deep expertise in regulatory, advisory compliance and litigation matters, along with a strong understanding of LPL's business and culture,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL CEO.“Well respected for his value-based leadership, advancing public policy priorities and deepening community impact, Matt's return to LPL is a homecoming that strengthens our firm and the services we deliver to our clients.”

