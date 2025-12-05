Modi, Putin Hold Extensive Talks To Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Modi, Putin hold talks to strengthen Special Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an extensive range of talks aimed at strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the leaders witnessed exchange of several documents.

Putin's Arrival at Hyderabad House

In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin held extensive talks at Hyderabad House today during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Both leaders discussed all aspects of India-Russia relations which are deep-rooted and multifaceted. They reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. The leaders witnessed exchange of several documents, including MoUs on Trade and Commerce, Migration and Mobility, Maritime Cooperation, Health and Food Safety, Fertilizers, Academic Exchanges, Media Cooperation and enhancing People to People ties."

Putin pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Earlier in the day, the PM Modi welcomed Putin at Hyderabad House to participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. In a post on X, the MEA said, "Taking our special and privileged partnership ahead! PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House to participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. India and Russia share longlasting and time-tested bonds. Comprehensive and detailed discussions aimed at further strengthening our bilateral relations to ensue."

Earlier in the day, Putin offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India-Russia friendship marching forward! President Vladimir Putin offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, honouring Bapu's legacy and teachings. Mahatma Gandhi had several connections with Russia which form part of the shared history of our two countries."

Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh Gonda accompanied Putin to Rajghat. In a post on X, Gonda said, "Had the honour of accompanying President Vladimir Putin to Rajghat, where he offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his enduring legacy."

Putin was accorded a cordial welcome and Guard of Honour at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Further strengthening India-Russia ties! President Vladimir Putin of Russia was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Warmly received by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi."

The Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

At the invitation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President of Russia, Putin paid a State visit to India on December 4-5, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. (ANI)

