Rift Valley Fever In Senegal: On The Frontline To Protect Communities

Since September, Senegal has been facing an outbreak of Rift Valley Fever (RVF), a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes or through contact with infected animals. Affecting both humans and livestock, it spreads mainly in pastoral areas and transhumance zones.

As of November 23, three months after the outbreak was declared, health authorities have reported 500 confirmed human cases, including 457 recoveries and 31 deaths, out of more than 15,400 samples tested. On the animal side, 425 cases have been confirmed among sheep, goats, and cattle, with over 2,000 abortions reported, mainly in the Senegal River Valley. More than 40,000 animals have been vaccinated around outbreak hotspots to curb the spread.

At the heart of this crisis, patients share their experiences. In Kaolack, Diène Ndiaye, a motorcycle taxi driver, recalls:“I thought it was just the flu. The fever spiked suddenly, my head felt heavy, and my eyes were burning. When the health teams carried out screening in my neighborhood, I felt relieved. They tested me, treated me, and reassured me. Today, I tell everyone: take the first signs seriously and use mosquito nets.”

From the first cases, the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene activated the Health Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response. With support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, including the animal and environmental sectors, the“One Health” strategy was implemented to integrate human, animal, and environmental dimensions. This approach enabled rapid resource mobilization, deployment of teams, and continuous, high-quality technical support.

In affected regions, the response translated into concrete actions: strengthened surveillance with rapid case detection, patient care, distribution of medical and laboratory supplies, training, and community awareness. WHO-trained multidisciplinary SURGE rapid response teams were deployed to Saint-Louis, Kaolack, and Fatick to actively search for cases, investigate high-risk areas, and inform communities about the disease. Exchanges with Mauritania and The Gambia helped harmonize cross-border strategies along the Senegal River.

In Golléré, in the north of the country, Aïssatou Sow, a livestock farmer, went through difficult weeks:“Two of my goats aborted in the same week. Then my husband, who had handled the aborted fetuses, developed a high fever. The health teams and veterinary services came within 48 hours, tested us, and took care of him. They explained how to protect ourselves: avoid contact with blood or raw meat, sleep under mosquito nets. Without their visit, the situation could have been much worse.”

Every day, regional teams monitor the evolution of the outbreak using field data and strengthened alert systems. To accelerate the response, WHO deployed several experts to support local teams in quickly identifying technical and organizational challenges. The Organization also provided 850 kg of medical supplies and medicines, enough to treat more than 10,000 patients over four months, and trained 138 health professionals on triage and care protocols. Eleven health facilities were supervised to ensure compliance with standards, particularly in Kaolack, Fatick, and Saint-Louis, where care kits, intravenous solutions, and four tons of medical oxygen were made available.

Dr Boly Diop, Head of the Surveillance Division at the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene, emphasized that WHO's technical and operational support was crucial in rapidly strengthening epidemiological surveillance, improving investigation quality, and harmonizing detection tools in affected regions.“This support played an essential role in the speed of the response and Senegal's ability to contain the spread of the disease.”

Data show that 70% of human cases involve shepherds, livestock farmers, butchers, and other meat industry workers-professions exposed to infected animals and mosquito bites. The districts of Saint-Louis, Louga, Matam, and Kaolack account for most cases, while Fatick and Tambacounda have seen recent increases. The end of the rainy season, with stagnant water favoring mosquito proliferation, poses an additional challenge. Thanks to cross-sector collaboration, analyses are now faster, supported by the Pasteur Institute of Dakar and the National Livestock and Veterinary Research Laboratory.

For Dr Okou Bisso, Incident Manager at WHO Senegal, collective work is key:“We remain alongside the Government to contain the outbreak. The decline in cases shows that this cooperation strengthens the health system's capacity to protect communities.”

Infection prevention and control also received significant support: more than 200,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) (masks, gloves, gowns, gels) were provided, along with updated protocols for biomedical waste management. Assessments were conducted in five regions to ensure compliance with standards and refine case definitions, improving early detection.

Risk communication and community engagement proved essential. Over 70 radio broadcasts in local languages were aired, 110 religious leaders relayed prevention messages, and more than 15,300 people-livestock farmers, shepherds, butchers, transporters-were sensitized during direct sessions. SURGE agents also strengthened the skills of 32 journalists to ensure reliable information adapted to local realities.

Three months after the start of the outbreak, efforts have translated into lives protected and communities better informed. In villages and“loumas,” weekly livestock markets, health teams continue their work: explaining warning signs, encouraging rapid case reporting, reminding people to use mosquito nets and avoid contact with sick animals. Each interaction helps reduce transmission and build trust. Attention is also focused on areas not yet affected, where preparedness actions are underway to ensure these regions and districts are ready in case the outbreak spreads.

For Dr Michel Yao, WHO Representative in Senegal, this mobilization is exemplary:“Our priority is to protect communities by strengthening early detection, care, and prevention. The daily commitment of teams shows that by joining forces-human health authorities, animal health sector, environmental experts, partners, and communities-we can reduce the impact of Rift Valley Fever and save lives.”

As for Diène, now fully recovered, he expresses his gratitude:“After those days of fever and pain, I'm relieved to be healthy again. I hope everyone follows the prevention measures.”

