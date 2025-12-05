403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Industrial Elite Warn That Brazil's Boom Is Losing Its Engine
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil's biggest industry lobby now sees growth slowing from about 3.4% in 2024 to 2.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026.
A 15% benchmark interest rate is punishing factories, retailers and construction, even as jobs and wages still look decent.
The real story is a country stuck between strong private demand and a state that prefers stimulus over serious pro-productivity reform.
Brazil's official numbers say the economy is still growing. But the people who run the country's factories are sounding the alarm.
FIESP, the powerful industry federation from São Paulo, has cut its forecast and now expects growth of 2.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026, after about 3.4% in 2024. For a young, resource-rich country, those are modest numbers.
The latest GDP data explain why. In the third quarter, the economy almost stopped, expanding just 0.1% versus the previous three months. Overall industry grew 0.8% and agriculture improved on a weak base.
Services, which generate most jobs, barely moved. Household consumption rose only 0.1%. Investment increased 0.9%, largely thanks to a one-off import of an offshore oil platform. Exports climbed 3.3%, while imports rose 0.3%.
Beneath the surface, credit is the fault line. The basic interest rate is 15% per year. That level protects savers and keeps a lid on inflation, but it also crushes sectors that live on financing. Manufacturing, construction and credit-dependent retail are under strain.
FIESP notes falling confidence, lower use of factory capacity and a harsher environment for capital-goods producers, which are vital for future productivity.
At the same time, family income is still supported by a firm labour market and rising wages. That explains why consumption has not collapsed.
It also helps the governmen argue that its mix of higher spending and targeted stimulus is working. Business, however, sees another picture: growth held up by temporary boosts, while investment loses breath.
FIESP's internal model, which blends more than one hundred indicators, points to“virtual stability” in GDP in the final quarter of 2025. In plain language, that means an economy that is not in crisis but is drifting sideways.
The message is clear. Brazil will remain an important market, but the easy gains from post-pandemic reopening and high commodity prices are gone.
The country now needs predictable rules, lighter bureaucracy and reforms that reward productivity rather than political spending. Until that shift happens, growth will likely stay closer to 2% than to the dynamic potential many Brazilians still hope for.
Brazil's biggest industry lobby now sees growth slowing from about 3.4% in 2024 to 2.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026.
A 15% benchmark interest rate is punishing factories, retailers and construction, even as jobs and wages still look decent.
The real story is a country stuck between strong private demand and a state that prefers stimulus over serious pro-productivity reform.
Brazil's official numbers say the economy is still growing. But the people who run the country's factories are sounding the alarm.
FIESP, the powerful industry federation from São Paulo, has cut its forecast and now expects growth of 2.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026, after about 3.4% in 2024. For a young, resource-rich country, those are modest numbers.
The latest GDP data explain why. In the third quarter, the economy almost stopped, expanding just 0.1% versus the previous three months. Overall industry grew 0.8% and agriculture improved on a weak base.
Services, which generate most jobs, barely moved. Household consumption rose only 0.1%. Investment increased 0.9%, largely thanks to a one-off import of an offshore oil platform. Exports climbed 3.3%, while imports rose 0.3%.
Beneath the surface, credit is the fault line. The basic interest rate is 15% per year. That level protects savers and keeps a lid on inflation, but it also crushes sectors that live on financing. Manufacturing, construction and credit-dependent retail are under strain.
FIESP notes falling confidence, lower use of factory capacity and a harsher environment for capital-goods producers, which are vital for future productivity.
At the same time, family income is still supported by a firm labour market and rising wages. That explains why consumption has not collapsed.
It also helps the governmen argue that its mix of higher spending and targeted stimulus is working. Business, however, sees another picture: growth held up by temporary boosts, while investment loses breath.
FIESP's internal model, which blends more than one hundred indicators, points to“virtual stability” in GDP in the final quarter of 2025. In plain language, that means an economy that is not in crisis but is drifting sideways.
The message is clear. Brazil will remain an important market, but the easy gains from post-pandemic reopening and high commodity prices are gone.
The country now needs predictable rules, lighter bureaucracy and reforms that reward productivity rather than political spending. Until that shift happens, growth will likely stay closer to 2% than to the dynamic potential many Brazilians still hope for.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment