EBZT Reduces Float And Advances AI Stablecoin & Sports Trading Platforms

Financial Filings and Share Structure

The Company expects to file its third quarter 2025 financial statements on or before December 15, 2025.

During the third quarter, approximately 6.5 million common shares were voluntarily surrendered and cancelled by major shareholders. This insider-driven reduction cut EBZT's total outstanding shares down to approximately 26.7 million, from 33.4 million at the end of the second quarter.

Importantly:

No new shares were issued during the quarter.

The freely tradable float has not increased for more than two consecutive quarters, which the Company believes signals no dilution to existing shareholders over that period.

With fewer shares outstanding and a tight float, management believes EBZT is structurally better positioned to benefit if it can successfully execute on its AI product roadmap.

Shareholders can review the current capital structure and security details by visiting the Company's profile on OTC Markets:



Shift to AI-Powered Finance

Over the past several quarters, EBZT has shifted away from a pure digital treasury model and toward building an AI-powered finance platform designed to help capital move more intelligently across digital markets.

Instead of money simply“sitting still,” the Company is working on tools that aim to let AI help decide where idle balances should live across on-chain opportunities, within user-defined risk limits. Management views this as the beginning of a longer-term plan to build banking-style infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence.

The Company's initial platform, currently being developed under the working name CloverMint, is intended to act like an“autopilot” for digital dollars.

CloverMint is being designed for the rapidly expanding stablecoin market. Public industry estimates suggest the stablecoin market is now around $250 billion in 2025, with scenarios from firms such as J.P. Morgan Global Research, McKinsey & Company, and others pointing to potential growth toward $500–750 billion in the coming years and some high-end projections approaching $2 trillion by 2028.

To illustrate the potential scale of this market:

If a platform like CloverMint were to capture just one-tenth of one percent (0.1%) of a hypothetical $1 trillion stablecoin market, it could manage roughly $1 billion in assets.

Management believes that even modest market share in a large, growing category could make this product a meaningful long-term growth driver for EBZT if it is successfully launched and scaled.

EBZT Enters Prediction Markets

Alongside product development, EBZT has also begun operating and testing an AI Sports Odds Engine that uses company capital to price and trade sports-focused prediction markets on Polymarket, an independent real-money prediction market platform.

Rather than treating these markets like simple bets on a favorite team, EBZT's AI models treat every game as a quantitative odds-pricing problem. The desk is designed to:



Scan markets tied to majo8r sporting events, including football, basketball, combat sports, and other high-interest games and matchups.

Look for mispriced odds where the market's implied probabilities differ from the Company's internally calculated fair values. Build hedged positions that seek to take advantage of those perceived mispricings while managing risk across different outcomes.

In live trading and testing over the past several months, certain strategies run by the AI Sports Odds Engine have, at times, shown annualized return profiles of up to approximately 250% on limited allocations of company capital, while aiming to maintain hedged exposure around specific sports results. These figures are historical, limited in scope, and may not be indicative of future performance, but management believes they demonstrate early proof-of-concept for using AI to systematically trade sports prediction markets.

The goal is for this to evolve into a scalable, research-driven sports trading arm that can potentially generate its own cash flow and give EBZT a way to seek returns from sports markets, independent of traditional bull or bear cycles in broader digital asset markets.

Together with a lean share structure, tight float, and a pipeline of AI-driven products targeting large and emerging markets, management believes EBZT is positioned as a differentiated, early-stage AI play in the OTC markets as it continues to execute on its roadmap.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a public technology company focused on building blockchain-enabled products and development solutions. The Company operates two primary business units: Vinci, its digital-asset product platform, and its Development Lab, which delivers blockchain infrastructure solutions across digital finance and entertainment sectors, including iGaming. Everything Blockchain is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL

Forward looking statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and often include words such as“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“may,”“will,”“should,” or similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's business strategy, future products and partnerships, revenue opportunities, and any potential future application to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market or any other national securities exchange.

Forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to develop and deploy its AI software, sign and retain partners, generate sustainable revenue, obtain necessary capital, and meet any applicable listing requirements, as well as general market, economic, and regulatory conditions.