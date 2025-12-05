SL Green Announces Final Closing Of Over $1.3 Billion Opportunistic Debt Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced the final closing of its SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund (the“Fund”) with total capital commitments of more than $1.3 billion. Additional investment capacity is provided by sidecar structures and discretionary separate accounts.

“We believe this milestone underscores the strong and sustained demand from a global investor base seeking access to SL Green's differentiated real estate credit platform and its proven ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.,” said Harrison Sitomer, Chief Investment Officer at SL Green.“Our focus now shifts to deployment into a robust pipeline of debt investment opportunities in a rapidly evolving market environment.”

The Fund surpassed its initial $1.0 billion fundraising objective with commitments from leading institutional investors across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. In parallel, SL Green secured significant capital in bespoke sidecar partnerships and discretionary separate account mandates designed to pursue larger scale and more complex opportunities that align with the Fund's thematic investment strategy.

“We appreciate the trust that our partners have placed in us,” said Young Hahn, Senior Vice President at SL Green.“This capital positions us to move decisively across the capital structure, particularly in situations where speed, creativity and structuring expertise drive meaningful value.”

The Fund was launched in 2024 to focus on capitalizing on the dislocation between rapidly improving leasing fundamentals and the early stages of improving debt capital markets. The Fund targets high quality assets in New York City, delivering flexible capital solutions to both borrowers and lenders.

The Fund is being actively deployed into investments sourced through long-standing sponsor and lender relationships, and proprietary networks. The Fund seeks to provide both current income and capital appreciation through structured debt investments, while maintaining a focus on downside protection. The Fund will originate new loans and/or purchase existing loans, loan portfolios and controlling CMBS securities.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2025, SL Green held interests in 53 buildings totaling 30.7 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund Disclaimer

An investment in the fund involves a high degree of risk, is suitable only for sophisticated investors and requires the financial ability and willingness to accept the high risks and lack of liquidity inherent in an investment in the fund. This press release is not an offer to sell to any person, or a solicitation to any person to buy, securities. Any offers and sales of securities in the fund will be made pursuant to and in accordance with the fund's private placement memorandum. To invest in the fund, each prospective limited partner will be required to execute certain other documents and prior to making any investment in the fund, such documents should be reviewed carefully.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“intend,”“project,”“continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

Press Contact

...

SLG-A&D