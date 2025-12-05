MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Booming Sleep Coaching Market Driven by Demand for Non-Pharmacological Solutions and Technological Integration; Wellness and Hybrid Models Lead Growth

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Coaching Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Sleep Coaching Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2034.

Market expansion is fueled by the rising prevalence of insomnia and other sleep disorders, growing awareness of the impact of sleep on overall health, and supportive policies, including insurance coverage. Consumers are increasingly seeking non-pharmacological interventions due to concerns about medication side effects and long-term dependency. Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is widely recognized as the first-line treatment for chronic insomnia, supported by strong evidence for improving sleep onset, duration, and quality

Wellness-focused approaches, including mindfulness, lifestyle coaching, and exercise programs, are gaining traction, particularly among older adults and within corporate wellness initiatives. Sleep coaching provides personalized guidance and behavioral interventions aimed at enhancing sleep quality, managing sleep disorders, and establishing healthy sleep habits. Technology is accelerating adoption, with wearable devices enabling continuous sleep tracking. Real-time insights allow coaches and users to tailor interventions, monitor progress, and deliver data-driven results.

The wellness-focused sleep coaching segment accounted for a 37.3% share in 2024, driven by increasing demand for holistic, lifestyle-oriented sleep solutions that address stress, productivity, and general well-being. These programs emphasize behavioral change, mindfulness, and customized routines, making them attractive to health-conscious individuals and corporate wellness initiatives.

The hybrid models segment generated USD 436.5 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2025 to 2034. Growth is supported by demand for flexible, personalized coaching experiences that combine app-based tracking, AI insights, and access to certified coaches. Hybrid models allow users to benefit from digital convenience while retaining one-on-one guidance, group sessions, and clinical escalation when needed.

U.S. Sleep Coaching Market was valued at USD 566.4 million in 2024. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of sleep health, and widespread adoption of digital health platforms. High prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea is driving demand for professional sleep coaching. Corporate wellness programs and insurance-backed sleep solutions are increasingly influencing market growth.

Key players in the Global Sleep Coaching Market include Stellar Sleep, furo. Fit, SLEEP SPACE, Teladoc HEALTH, personify HEALTH, Big Health, THE INSOMNIA AND SLEEP INSTITUTE OF ARIZONA, dawn, Better Help, International Parenting & Health Institute, Stanford MEDICINE, and MRx. Companies in the Sleep Coaching Market are employing multiple strategies to enhance their position and expand market share. They are investing in technology integration, including wearable devices and AI-driven tracking, to deliver data-backed coaching solutions.

Strategic partnerships with healthcare providers, wellness platforms, and corporate programs help broaden reach and adoption. Firms are focusing on personalized, hybrid coaching models that blend digital tools with human expertise. Marketing and educational campaigns are designed to increase awareness of sleep health and promote program benefits. Continuous R&D allows companies to optimize intervention methodologies, improve engagement, and maintain competitive differentiation.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Data mining sources

1.3.1 Global

1.3.2 Regional/Country

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.4.1 Base year calculation

1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional trends

2.2.2 Coaching type trends

2.2.3 Delivery mode trends

2.2.4 Patient trends

2.2.5 End use trends

2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives

2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players

2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of insomnia and sleep disorders

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements

3.2.1.3 Increased awareness of sleep's impact on health

3.2.1.4 Supportive government policies and insurance coverage

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of personalized coaching and diagnostics

3.2.2.2 Lack of standardized protocols across providers

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 AI-powered sleep coaching platforms

3.2.3.2 Expansion into pediatric and adolescent sleep care

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Value chain analysis

3.5 Consumer behavior analysis

3.6 Investment landscape

3.7 Start-up scenario

3.8 Pipeline analysis

3.9 Future market trends

3.10 Regulatory landscape

3.11 Technology landscape

3.11.1 Current technologies

3.11.2 Emerging technologies

3.12 Gap analysis

3.13 Porter's analysis

3.14 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis

4.3 Company market share analysis

4.3.1 North America

4.3.2 Europe

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.4 LAMEA

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Coaching Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 CBT-I-based sleep coaching

5.3 Wellness-focused sleep coaching

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Delivery Mode, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Digital platforms & mobile apps

6.3 Hybrid models

6.4 Personalized coaching/Face-to-face therapy

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Patient, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Adult population

7.3 Geriatric population

7.4 Pediatric & adolescent

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Individual consumers

8.3 Corporate wellness programs

8.4 Healthcare providers

8.5 Other end use

Company Profiles



Better Help

Big Health

dawn

International Parenting & Health Institute

MRx

personify HEALTH

SLEEP SPACE

Stanford MEDICINE

Stellar Sleep

Teladoc HEALTH The INSOMNIA aND SLEEP INSTITUTE oF ARIZONA

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900