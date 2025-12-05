$125+ Bn Recycled Plastics Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|230
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$58.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$125.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.3 Data mining sources
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier Landscape
3.1.2 Profit Margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 by region
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent Landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and Environmental Aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable Practices
3.12.2 Waste Reduction Strategies
3.12.3 Energy Efficiency in Production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly Initiatives
3.13 Carbon Footprint Considerations
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New Product Launches
4.6.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Polymer Type, 2025-2034 (USD Million, Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 PET (Polyethylene terephthalate)
5.2.1 Bottle-to-bottle recycling
5.2.2 Textile fiber applications
5.3 HDPE (High-density polyethylene)
5.4 PP (Polypropylene)
5.5 LDPE (Low-density polyethylene)
5.6 PS (Polystyrene)
5.7 Others (PVC, ABS, PC)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Source Type, 2025-2034 (USD Million, Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Post-consumer recycled (PCR)
6.2.1 Municipal collection systems
6.2.2 Deposit-return schemes
6.2.3 Retail take-back programs
6.3 Post-industrial recycled (PIR)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Recycling Technology, 2025-2034 (USD Million, Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Mechanical recycling
7.3 Chemical recycling
7.3.1 Pyrolysis
7.3.2 Depolymerization
7.3.3 Gasification
7.4 Advanced recycling technologies
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2025-2034 (USD Million, Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Packaging
8.2.1 Food-grade packaging
8.2.2 Non-food packaging
8.3 Automotive
8.3.1 Interior applications
8.3.2 Exterior applications
8.4 Construction and building
8.5 Textiles and apparel
8.6 Electronics and electrical
8.7 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2025-2034 (USD Million, Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Indorama Ventures (IVL)
10.2 Veolia Environnement
10.3 Suez SA
10.4 Plastipak Holdings (Clean Tech)
10.5 Alpek Polyester / DAK Americas
10.6 Far Eastern New Century (FENC)
10.7 MBA Polymers
10.8 KW Plastics
10.9 Envision Plastics
10.10 Biffa plc
10.11 Evergreen (formerly CarbonLite)
10.12 Loop Industries
10.13 Waste Management (WM Recycle America)
10.14 PETCO (South Africa)
10.15 RPC bpi recycled products
10.16 Ultra-Poly Plastics
10.17 REMONDIS
10.18 ALPLA Recycling
10.19 TOMRA Recycling
10.20 PureCycle Technologies
