$8.7 Bn Collagen Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.3 Data mining sources
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.5 Primary research and validation1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future Outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for collagen in nutraceuticals
3.2.1.2 Emerging applications within cosmetics
3.2.1.3 Increasing biomedical applications
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Extraction and processing of collagen are very costly
3.2.2.2 Allergic reactions and ethical issues
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Development of plant-based alternative sources of collagen
3.2.3.2 Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 by region
3.7.2 by product
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Gelatin
5.3 Peptide
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Source, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Bovine
6.3 Porcine
6.4 Marine
6.5 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Dosage Form, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Powder
7.3 Liquid
7.4 Capsule
7.5 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Food
8.2.1 Snacks & cereals
8.2.2 Dairy products
8.2.3 Bakery & confectionary
8.2.4 Others
8.3 Healthcare
8.3.1 Orthopedic
8.3.2 Dental
8.3.3 Wound care
8.3.4 Others
8.4 Nutraceuticals
8.4.1 Dietary supplements
8.4.2 Functional foods
8.4.3 Others
8.5 Personal care & cosmetics
8.5.1 Skin Care
8.5.2 Hair Care
8.5.3 Others
8.6 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Gelita
10.2 Rousselot
10.3 Nitta Gelatin
10.4 Weishardt Group
10.5 Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.
10.6 Glanbia Performance Nutrition
10.7 Evonik
10.8 Kenvue
10.9 GNC
10.10 Tessenderlo Group
10.11 Foodchem International Corporation
10.12 Nippi, Inc.
