Qgold To Host Live Webinar To Discuss Corporate Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a corporate update presentation with analysts and investors via live webinar on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. EST. Participants can register to attend at the following web address:

Specifically, the webinar will feature QGold's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Tagliamonte, to discuss updates on the Company's business developments.

The Company also announced today that it has granted an aggregate amount of 500,000 stock options to a director and officer pursuant to its stock option plan. The options vest immediately, are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and may be exercised at a price of $0.28 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“QGR”, the OTCQB® market in the United States under“QGLDF”, and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under“QX9G”.

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of gold and silver assets toward production, with its primary focus on its flagship Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon (USA) and the Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario (Canada).

QGold focuses on resource expansion through systematic exploration, disciplined project development backed by rigorous technical work, and responsible environmental stewardship in mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure.

For further information, contact:

Peter Tagliamonte

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Website:

Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for the Quartz Mountain Gold Project and Mine Centre Gold Project, including its plans to progress its portfolio of assets toward production. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.