Painting Tools Market To Reach US $20.05 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Painting Tools Market?Over the last few years, the market size for painting tools has experienced a significant expansion. The anticipated growth is from $12.9 billion in 2024 to $14.01 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Precipitous urbanization, refurbishments of commercial and residential buildings, government investments in construction, and social and economic progression are key contributors to the historical period's growth.

The market size of painting tools is predicted to witness robust expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to $20.05 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This projected rise in the future years can be credited to the burgeoning demand for environmentally friendly painting tools, an uptick in the refurbishment of commercial and residential infrastructure, growth in the housing market, and consumer inclinations. Noteworthy market trends during the forecast period encompass breakthroughs in paint recipe development, advancements in technology, a surge in partnerships, and intricate paint formulations.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Painting Tools Global Market Growth?

The expected growth of the painting tools market is largely attributed to the rise in commercial and residential building renovations. Renovations involve transforming a deteriorated structure to its previous superior condition. Painting tools are instrumental in executing various painting actions such as clearing walls, scrapping off loose paint, removing rust from metallic surfaces, among others. For instance, Statistics Finland, a government agency in Finland, reported in June 2024 that there was a spending of EUR 5.2 billion on home and residential building renovations in 2023. This was a 2.7% rise from 2022. Hence, the escalation in renovation activities in commercial and residential buildings is projected to fuel the expansion of the painting tools market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Painting Tools Market?

Major players in the Painting Tools include:

. Gordon Brush Mfg. Co Inc.

. The Sherwin-Williams Company

. Asian Paints Limited

. MAAN Group

. Premier Industrial Corporation

. Linzer Products Corporation

. J. Wagner GmbH

. Peta Decorating Ltd

. Wooster Brush Company

. JAT Holdings PLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Painting Tools Industry?

Technological progression is currently an influential trend in the paint tools industry, with key businesses putting effort into creating advanced technological breakthroughs like DIY (do it yourself) options in an effort to expand their market presence. For instance, in April 2022, AkzoNobel India, a company in the paint and coating sector, introduced Dulux Simply Refresh. This is a comprehensive DIY solution that falls under three categories: decorative paints, damage solutions, and painting sets. Dulux Simply Refresh spray paint is a user-friendly mist solution that utilizes low-drip and low-spatter technology to provide a glossy finish to all already painted surfaces, alongside a rapid-drying formula and water-resistant qualities.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Painting Tools Market Report?

The painting tools market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Brushes, Rollers, Scrapers, Knives, Trays, Spray gun, Masking tapes, Other Products

2) By Application: Construction, Appliances, Automotive, Industrial Equipment and Machinery, Furniture, Packaging, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channels: Online Channel, Offline Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Brushes: Paint Brushes, Detail Brushes, Angular Brushes, Foam Brushes

2) By Rollers: Woven Rollers, Knit Rollers, Mini Rollers

3) By Scrapers: Hand Scrapers, Putty Knives, Scraper Blades

4) By Knives: Utility Knives, Painter's Knives

5) By Trays: Standard Paint Trays, Roller Trays, Paint Palettes

6) By Spray Gun: Airless Spray Guns, HVLP Spray Guns, Gravity Feed Spray Guns

7) By Masking Tapes: Painter's Tape, General Purpose Masking Tape, Specialty Masking Tape

8) By Other Products: Drop Cloths, Edging Tools, Cleaning Tools

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Painting Tools Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for painting tools and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market report for painting tools spans across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

