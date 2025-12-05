Ethical Fashion Market Set To Reach $12.95 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Ethical Fashion Market Through 2025?The size of the ethical fashion market has seen notable increase lately. The expansion is expected to continue from a value of $8.77 billion in 2024 to $9.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth from earlier times can be credited to the development of emerging markets, a surge in foreign direct investments, and enhanced consumer attention towards sustainable fashion.

Projections suggest a notable surge in the ethical fashion market size in the upcoming years, with an estimated worth of $12.95 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The impending growth during the forecast period is associated with growing consciousness, social media influence, governmental initiatives, the environmental effects of rapid fashion, and the expansion of e-commerce. The forecast period is expected to witness trends like offering consumers engaging, tangible narratives, embracing recycling and upcycling to decrease waste and diminish environmental harm during production. This includes adopting animal-free leather to discourage animal cruelty, considering the use of natural materials, investing in vegan fashion, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Download a free sample of the ethical fashion market report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Ethical Fashion Market?

Heightened consciousness surrounding the negative impacts that the textile industry can have on our planet is leading consumers to choose more ethically sourced fashion materials. The cultivation of raw materials for fabric, such as cotton, flax, and hemp, demands a significant volume of water, with around 20,000 liters needed for just one kilogram of cotton. In an effort to safeguard these crops, farmers often resort to harmful pesticides and herbicides, which inevitably pollute the environment. Furthermore, the production of rayon, a synthetic fabric derived from wood pulp, has been implicated in the destruction of numerous ancient forests. The process of turning this pulp into fabric involves the use of hazardous chemicals that ultimately seep into our surroundings. Recognizing these environmentally detrimental processes, consumer trends are veering towards eco-friendly materials. This shift in awareness and choices is fuelling the expansion of the ethical fashion market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Ethical Fashion Market?

Major players in the Ethical Fashion include:

. Eileen Fisher

. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVHM)

. Levi Strauss & Co

. H&M Concious (H&M Group)

. Reformation

. Everlane

. Tentree

. Patagonia, Inc.

. Wear Pact LLC

. United By Blue

What Are The Top Trends In The Ethical Fashion Industry?

Leading firms in the ethical fashion market are forming strategic alliances to better cater to their customers. These alliances enable ethical fashion businesses to advocate for sustainability in the fashion sector, lessen its environmental footprint, and establish new benchmarks for a more responsible fashion supply chain. To illustrate, Sheep Inc., a UK-based ethical fashion producer, debuted the world's first t-shirt with a naturally negative carbon footprint in June 2023. The shirt is composed of super-fine Merino wool, a material that regulates temperature all year round and has self-cleaning fibers, resulting in less washing and more usage compared to cotton. The firm joined forces with suppliers and manufacturers to develop this shirt, which includes an NFC-enabled tag for complete transparency. The objective of this alliance is to bolster sustainability in the fashion sector and diminish its environmental mark.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Ethical Fashion Market

The ethical fashion market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fair Trade, Animal Cruelty Free, Eco-Friendly, Charitable Brands

2) By Product: Organic, Man-Made Or Regenerated, Recycled, Natural

3) By End User: Men, Women, Kids

Subsegments:

1) By Fair Trade: Fair Trade Certified Clothing, Fair Trade Accessories, Fair Trade Footwear

2) By Animal Cruelty Free: Vegan Clothing, Faux Leather and Faux Fur Products, Cruelty-Free Accessories

3) By Eco-Friendly: Organic Cotton Clothing, Recycled Materials Clothing, Biodegradable Fashion Products, Sustainable Denim

4) By Charitable Brands: Brands that Support Social Causes, Brands Donating a Percentage of Profits, Brands with Community Development Initiatives

View the full ethical fashion market report:



Global Ethical Fashion Market - Regional Insights

In the ethical fashion sector for the year 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in market size, with Western Europe trailing as the second largest. The report on this market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ethical Fashion Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2025

/report/fast-fashion-global-market-report

Fashion Ecommerce Global Market Report 2025

/report/fashion-ecommerce-global-market-report

Apparel Global Market Report 2025

/report/apparel-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "