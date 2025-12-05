403
Park Medi World Limited INR 920 Crore Initial Public Offering To Open On December 10, 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Park Medi World Limited (the "Company") shall open its Bid / Offer in relation to its initial public offer of Equity Shares on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.
The total offer size of Equity Shares aggregating up to INR 9,200 million (INR 920 crore) comprises of fresh issue aggregating up to INR 7,700 million (INR 770 crore) and Offer for Sale aggregating up to INR 1,500 million (INR 150 crore) by Dr. Ajit Gupta (the "Promoter Selling Shareholder"). ("The Total Offer Size").
The Anchor Investor Bidding Date shall be Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The Bid/Offer will open on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, for subscription and will close on Friday, December 12, 2025.
The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at INR 154 to INR 162 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 92 Equity Shares and in multiples of 92 Equity Shares thereafter.
The Company proposes to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue of Equity Shares towards (i)repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part, of outstanding borrowings availed by Company and its Subsidiaries; (ii) Funding capital expenditure for development of new hospital by Subsidiary, Park Medicity (NCR); (iii) Funding capital expenditure for purchase of medical equipment by our Company and our Subsidiaries, Blue Heavens and Ratangiri; and (iv) balance amount towards Unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes ("Object of Issue").
The offer for sale comprises of such number of Equity Shares of face value of INR 2 each aggregating up to INR 1500.00 million (INR 150 crore) by the Promoter Selling Shareholder.
Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers or BRLMs to the Offer.
The Equity Shares are being offered through the red herring prospectus of the Company dated December 4, 2025 (the "RHP") filed with Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi (the "RoC") and are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited ("BSE") and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE").
